Arizona Cardinals take a flier on D.J. Swearinger

It didn’t take long for D.J. Swearinger to land with another team. Swearinger, who was released by the Washington Redskins on Christmas Eve for repeatedly criticizing Washington’s coaching staff, is returning to one of his old stomping grounds: the Arizona Cardinals.

On Christmas Day, Swearinger went to Instagram to inform fans that he’s heading back to Arizona. He played with the Cardinals in 2015 and 2016.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Arizona has first priority for claims. Rapoport also mentioned that Washington paid most of Swearinger’s salary. He’s scheduled to make $4.5 million in 2019.

Swearinger had an excellent 2018 campaign, registering 53 tackles, three forced fumbles and four interceptions for Washington. In fact, he was named a 2018 Pro Bowl alternate for his stellar play in Washington’s secondary.

The Cardinals are getting a 27-year-old safety who has improved considerably over the past two seasons. Adding him to the Cardinals’ fifth-best passing defense will only make that defensive unit stronger.

