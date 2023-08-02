Arizona Cardinals tackle D.J. Humphries is back at it and his back has never felt better

After missing nine games last season and sitting out most offseason workouts this year with a chronic back problem, Arizona Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries reported to training camp proclaiming himself in peak condition and strength.

After going through his first full practice in pads, he felt even better.

“It was fun. We got to kid a little bit, got to run into some people. It was cool,” Humphries said after Tuesday’s session at State Farm Stadium. “Me and Isaiah (Simmons) had a good collision. It was my first collision since being back. It was nice and it was good. I told Isaiah, ‘I knew at the last second you were going to try and hit me.’ It was a good collision. We made good contact. I can tell he’s not messing around this year.

“So, it was nice, especially for me just coming back from the back. Just getting that collision and feeling like, ‘OK, we’re good, everything is fine. Everything is like we thought it would be, so it definitely was good.”

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) during organized team activities at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe on June 7, 2023.

Upon reporting to camp, Humphries said he felt he was ready for anything. He just needed to check off one big box before really diving into it.

“This is the first time I’ve taken a lot of reps and I don’t feel any pain,” he said last week. “I’m healthy. The other stuff, running around on the side, you can feel healthy all you want to. But if you ain’t set on the bullrush, you’re not healthy. You don’t know if you’re healthy until you feel that first bullrush for real.

“I know that I feel super healthy running around out there. It feels good to like be running around full-speed and not worried about nothing, not worried about stepping the wrong way and worrying about how I’m going to feel after this step and waiting to see, ‘Does that hurt?’”

Humphries didn’t require surgery on his back, and although it was a serious problem, he never felt it would be career-threatening. Not that he’s worried about that.

“It was serious. But after I hurt my knee, I’m not afraid of anything that goes on in this league,” said Humphries, who suffered a dislocated knee cap in 2017. “I tore my knee up and I literally watched my leg point one other way and popped it back in place myself and had the surgery and came back from that so ever since then, there’s nothing this game can do to me to take me off the field.

“You get hurt, you get healthy, and you start playing football again.”

