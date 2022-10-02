Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt says he suffered heartbeat issue last week but will play Sunday

Nothing can slow down J.J. Watt, not even an irregular heartbeat.

The Arizona Cardinals defensive end wrote on Twitter that he suffered atrial fibrillation – an irregular and rapid heartbeat – last week. Watt also noted that the information is going public was against his wishes.

"I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it’s going to be reported on today," Watt tweeted Sunday. "I went into A-Fib (sic) on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today. That’s it."

The Cardinals face the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox).

The 33-year-old Watt did not practice Wednesday or Thursday but was listed as a limited participant Friday. He missed Arizona's opener with a calf injury but made his season debut the next week against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Watt's body has not been kind to him in recent years. An arm injury cost him 10 games in 2021, his first in Arizona. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year missed half of the 2019 season with a torn pectoral muscle, and he played eight games between 2016 and 2017.

