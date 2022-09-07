Arizona Cardinals sign Trace McSorley to active roster

Former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley was already set to be a part of the Arizona Cardinals as the 2022 season gets underway, but his role with the team has already been increased just days before the team kicks off for the first time.

McSorley was signed to the active roster, the Cardinals announced on Wednesday. McSorley fills the roster spot that was held by veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy, who was placed on injured reserve by the franchise amid some roster tweaks before the season opener.

McSorley joined the Cardinals during the 2021 season after being picked up off the practice squad for the Baltimore Ravens. McSorley spent the first two and a half months of the NFL season on the Ravens practice squad but was picked up by the Cardinals to pad the depth as the team faced quarterback depth concerns late in the season.

McSorley said he learned a lot from McCoy after joining the Cardinals. Now, he effectively is taking McCoy’s place on the roster as the backup to Cardinals starting quarterback Kyler Murray.

We have signed QB Trace McSorley to the active roster from the practice squad and have placed QB Colt McCoy on injured reserve. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 7, 2022

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire