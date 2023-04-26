Arizona Cardinals setting foundation at veteran minicamp, despite player absences

The sun was out, the grass was green and the heat not yet overbearing. So the Arizona Cardinals took advantage of the opportunity to be able to get back to football work outside.

The Cardinals on Thursday are set to conclude a three-day mini-camp for veterans at the team facility. Several of the free agents the team has signed this offseason were on the field for Wednesday's workout, but a number of returning players were notably absent.

Those included wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and safety Budda Baker, both who could be traded this offseason. Also absent were linebacker Isaiah Simmons. Wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and offensive lineman D.J. Humphries were doing side work, as both dealt with injuries last season.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon suggested some players not seen on the field were in meetings Wednesday.

"So, you know, when they're ready to get on the grass and go, we'll get them on the grass ready to go. But really like where the the guys that are here working, the attitude that they've had, the tempo that they're working at," Gannon said.

The Cardinals have until May 2 to exercise the fifth-year option on Simmons's contract, a move the team has yet to make. If Arizona declines to exercise the option, Simmons can become a free agent after the 2023 season.

"We take it one day at a time and then make decisions with all the information that we have," Gannon said Wednesday.

Running back James Conner, wide receiver Rondale Moore, linebacker Zaven Collins, linebacker Dennis Gardeck, offensive lineman Will Hernandez, tight end Trey McBride, wide receiver Greg Dortch and defensive lineman Leki Fotu were among the returning players to take part in Wednesday's workout.

Cardinals LBs Cam Thomas, Zaven Collins, Myjai Sanders, Victor Dimikeje, Dennis Gardeck doing work at April minicamp today. pic.twitter.com/Rk1XNwzwEv — José M. Romero (@RomeroJoseM) April 26, 2023

Collins, an inside linebacker last season, was doing a drill with outside linebackers Victor Dimukeje, Myjai Sanders, Cam Thomas and Gardeck. Gannon was asked if Collins could be moved to the outside this coming season.

"We'll see. I don't know that. Yeah, we had him there these last two days, and he's doing a good job," Gannon said. "What I love about Zaven is that's the type of makeup that you want in your players is, 'Coach, I'm willing to do anything that you want me to do to help the team.'"

Some of the new faces on the field Wednesday included wide receiver Zach Pascal, the first Cardinals player to wear the number zero on his jersey, linebacker Kyzir White and cornerback Kris Boyd.

White was coached by Gannon as his defensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles last season, along with linebacker coach Nick Rallis, who is now the Cardinals' defensive coordinator.

White said Gannon is the same guy he was in Philadelphia. He's been asked by teammates what to expect from the head coach, and said Gannon is a player's coach who listens, has a clear vision of the schemes he wants to run and is never in a bad mood.

"His focus wasn't 'I want to become a head coach.' His focus was 'let me become the best d-coordinator in football last year, he did that, you know, he's just reaping the benefits. Now he's the head coach. So I'm definitely excited to see that and I know he's going do great things," White said.

The Cardinals got some negative attention recently for player feedback about the facility, and also reports of workplace instability which are being looked into and have gone to arbitration. White and others still decided to sign with Arizona.

Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis is introduced at the Cardinals facility in Tempe on Feb. 22, 2023. Nfl Arizona Cardinals Defensive Coordinator Nick Rallis Introduced

White was asked what else he found desirable about Arizona in coming to the Cardinals.

"Weather," White said with a big smile. He played for the Los Angeles Chargers before going to Philadelphia.

"I like the West Coast, too," he said. "I like the West Coast way better than the East Coast."

Gannon also had Pascal on the Eagles last season. Together with White, they made it to Super Bowl 57 in Glendale.

"It's always good to have people that you've been around, that understand what the expectation is, because they can then hold other guys accountable as well. And not in a negative way," Gannon said. "So when you have players that understand what you mean, they can relate it to the other players, and then you get everybody on board. So very glad that Kyzir and Zach are here because they understand the expectation of how we want to operate."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: DeAndre Hopkins, Budda Baker miss Arizona Cardinals veteran minicamp