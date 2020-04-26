Cardinals draft picks 2020: All of Arizona’s selections, full NFL Draft results, team order

Isaiah Simmons could prove to be a game-changer for the Cardinals defense, resulting in Arizona drafting the linebacker with the No. 8 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Simmons’ versatility, speed and length make him a unique player with a chance to help improve Arizona’s defensive shortcomings.

The linebacker was followed by two defensive tackles in Round 4, Leki Fotu and Rashard Lawrence. Fotu was a two-year starting nose tackle at Utah and while his explosiveness is weighed down by his size, his power makes him a successful gap-plugger. Lawrence’s energy will make him a good rotational piece, as he also has a history with injuries. Linebacker Evan Weaver, picked up with pick No. 202, can contribute to the defense with his elite production and run defense.

On the other side of the ball, Arizona added Josh Jones to the offensive line in an attempt to better protect young QB Kyler Murray, as the Cardinals are known to be more of a “pass-happy” offense. Jones’ raw talent and large frame provide potential for the young tackle. The Cardinals used their final pick to grab Arizona State running back Eno Benjamin. His small frame make him a sneaky RB, able to break tackles, but also poses as an issue, making him more of a complementary piece to the offense.

Round 1, pick 8: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

Round 3, pick 72: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

Round 4, pick 114: Leki Fotu, DT, Utah

Round 4, pick 131: Rashard Lawrence, DT, LSU

Round 6, pick 202: Evan Weaver, LB, California

Round 7, pick 222: Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State

