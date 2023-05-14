Arizona Cardinals schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

After finishing the 2021 NFL Season with a record of 11-6, expectations grew for the Arizona Cardinals in the 2022 season. Those expectations were not met as the Cardinals finished with a record of 4-13. The Cardinals had fired their head coach Kliff Kingsbury after the first year of a four year extension. With new head coach Jonathan Gannon coming from Philadelphia to help the Cardinals, what does this season hold for Arizona? Will Kyler Murray be QB1 after the season? Will DeAndre Hopkins be on the roster come Week 1? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Cardinals’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.

Arizona Cardinals schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)

