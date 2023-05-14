Arizona Cardinals schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
After finishing the 2021 NFL Season with a record of 11-6, expectations grew for the Arizona Cardinals in the 2022 season. Those expectations were not met as the Cardinals finished with a record of 4-13. The Cardinals had fired their head coach Kliff Kingsbury after the first year of a four year extension. With new head coach Jonathan Gannon coming from Philadelphia to help the Cardinals, what does this season hold for Arizona? Will Kyler Murray be QB1 after the season? Will DeAndre Hopkins be on the roster come Week 1? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Cardinals’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
Cardinals 2022 Record: 4-13 (missed playoffs)
Head Coach: Jonathan Gannon
Key Players: Kyler Murray (QB), DeAndre Hopkins (WR), Isaiah Simmons (LB)
Arizona Cardinals schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/10 at Washington Commanders, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 2: 9/17 vs. New York Giants, 4:05 PM, FOX
Week 3: 9/24 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 PM, FOX
Week 4: 10/1 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 PM, FOX
Week 5: 10/8 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 4:05 PM, FOX
Week 6: 10/15 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 PM, FOX
Week 7: 10/22 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 PM, FOX
Week 8: 10/29 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 9: 11/5 at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 10: 11/12 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 4:05 PM, CBS
Week 11: 11/19 at Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 12: 11/26 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 PM, FOX
Week 13: 12/3 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 14: BYE WEEK
Week 15: 12/17 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 PM, CBS
Week 16: 12/24 at Chicago Bears, 4:25 PM, FOX
Week 17: 12/31 at Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 18: TBD vs. Seattle Seahawks, TBD, TBD
