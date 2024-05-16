Arizona Cardinals schedule 2024: Everything to know after NFL's official reveal

The Arizona Cardinals will open up the season on the road against the Buffalo Bills in NFL Week 1 on Sept. 8, the team announced Wednesday.

Arizona will play its first home game the next week, in NFL Week 2, when it hosts the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sept. 15, its first of three straight games at home.

The Cardinals will host the Detroit Lions in NFL Week 3 (Sept. 22) and the Washington Commanders in NFL Week 4 (Sept. 29).

Other highlights on the team's 2024 NFL schedule include an NFL Week 10 home game against the New York Jets and an NFL Week 15 home game against the New England Patriots.

The Cardinals will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 7.

2024 Arizona Cardinals schedule:

NFL Week 1: At Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 8, CBS, 10 a.m.

NFL Week 2: Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 15, FOX, 1:05 p.m.

NFL Week 3: Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 22, FOX, 1:25 p.m.

NFL Week 4: Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 29, FOX, 1:05 p.m.

NFL Week 5: At San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 6, FOX, 1:05 p.m.

NFL Week 6: At Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 13, FOX, 10 a.m.

NFL Week 7: Los Angeles Chargers, Monday, Oct. 21, ESPN+, 6 p.m.

NFL Week 8: At Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 27, FOX, 10 a.m.

NFL Week 9: Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, CBS, 2:05 p.m.

NFL Week 10: New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 10, CBS, 2:25 p.m.

NFL Week 11: BYE

NFL Week 12: At Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 24, FOX, 2:25 p.m.

NFL Week 13: At Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 1, FOX, 11 a.m.

NFL Week 14: Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 8, CBS, 2:05 p.m.

NFL Week 15: New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 15, CBS, 2:25 p.m.

NFL Week 16: At Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 22, FOX, 1 p.m.

NFL Week 17: At Los Angeles Rams, Saturday Dec. 28 or Sunday, Dec. 29, TBD, TBD

NFL Week 18: San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, Jan. 4 or Sunday, Jan 5, TBD, TBD

-All times Arizona time

Arizona Cardinals' 2024 preseason schedule

The Cardinals will play three preseason games, opening against the New Orleans Saints in Glendale sometime between Aug. 8-11 and then taking on the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis between Aug. 15-18.

Both the dates and times for those games haven't been announced.

Arizona will conclude the preseason in Denver against the Broncos on Sunday, Aug. 25 in a game that is scheduled to air on CBS at 2:30 p.m. Arizona time.

