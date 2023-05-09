Arizona Cardinals schedule 2023: Opponents, information for NFL schedule release

The 2023 NFL schedule is set to be released on Thursday, May 11 at 5 p.m. Arizona time, so we'll get the complete picture of the Arizona Cardinals' slate of games around that time.

But we already know some things about the Cardinals' 2023 schedule, like the team's opponents and potentially when the team will not be playing.

The Cardinals, under new coach Jonathan Gannon, will play six games against division rivals in 2023, and might not be playing in some primetime games.

Here's what we know about the team's schedule in 2023:

Arizona Cardinals schedule: 2023 home opponents

The Cardinals will play home games against its division rivals the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

They will also play home games against the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

Arizona Cardinals schedule: 2023 road opponents

Arizona will play games at the Rams, 49ers and Seahawks in 2023, as well as at the Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.

The Arizona Cardinals are scheduled to play at the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 NFL season.

No Thursday Night Football Game for Cardinals?

The NFL now allows teams to play more than once on Thursday Night Football each season, meaning that some teams could be eliminated from playing on Thursday night.

NBC Sports' Peter King thinks the Cardinals could be a candidate to miss out on that primetime game on Amazon.

He wrote: "So Arizona might be left out this year, and maybe Tampa Bay or Houston. Stronger teams could find two Amazon games on the schedule, which would serve two purposes — strengthening a streaming schedule the NFL badly wants to work for Amazon, and giving good but not great teams with major national followings (Pittsburgh or Green Bay or New England, perhaps, this year) another primetime appearance."

Tough schedule for Cardinals in 2023

The Cardinals have the 11th "most difficult" schedule in 2023, according to last season's records, as compiled by NFL Research.

Arizona's opponents went 148-137-3 last season.

Per ⁦@NFLResearch⁩:



Eagles have the “most difficult” 2023 strength-of-schedule.



Falcons have the “easiest”.



**(Past performance not necessarily indicative of future results.) pic.twitter.com/ylyP2aT3jW — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) May 9, 2023

NFL schedule release information

The 2023 NFL schedule will be released on Thursday, May 11 at 5 p.m. Arizona time on NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL+.

The NFL plans on announcing its international games on Wednesday on the NFL Network and ESPN and its Black Friday Game on Wednesday on Amazon. Fox & Friends and CBS Mornings will announce select individual games on Wednesday and the Today Show and Good Morning America will announce select individual games on Thursday.

