Arizona Cardinals schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

After a 7-0 start in 2021, the Cardinals floundered in the back half of the season and finished 11-7. The team still made the playoffs but suffered an early exit in a 34-11 blowout to the Rams. Despite a significant amount of back-and-forth on social media, the Cardinals have expressed their commitment to quarterback Kyler Murray. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Cardinals’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

Cardinals schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/11 vs. Chiefs, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 2: 9/18 at Raiders, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 3: 9/25 vs. Rams, 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 4: 10/2 at Panthers, 4:05 PM, Fox

Week 5: 10/9 vs. Eagles, 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 6: 10/16 at Seahawks, 4:05 PM, Fox

Week 7: 10/20 vs. Saints (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

Week 8: 10/30 at Vikings, 1 PM, Fox

Week 9: 11/6 vs. Seahawks, 4:05 PM, Fox

Week 10: 11/13 at Rams, 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 11: 11/21 vs. 49ers (Monday, Mexico City), 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 12: 11/27 vs. Chargers, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: 12/12 vs. Patriots (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 15: 12/18 at Broncos, 4:05 PM, Fox

Week 16: 12/25 vs. Buccaneers, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 17: 1/1 at Falcons, 1 PM, Fox

Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 at 49ers, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games

Sunday Night Football: Week 16 vs. Buccaneers

Monday Night Football: Week 11 vs. 49ers (Mexico City), Week 14 vs. Patriots

Thursday Night Football: Week 7 vs. Saints

