Arizona Cardinals schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Arizona CardinalsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Kyler MurrayLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
After a 7-0 start in 2021, the Cardinals floundered in the back half of the season and finished 11-7. The team still made the playoffs but suffered an early exit in a 34-11 blowout to the Rams. Despite a significant amount of back-and-forth on social media, the Cardinals have expressed their commitment to quarterback Kyler Murray. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Cardinals’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
Cardinals 2021 record: 11-6 (lost Wild Card)
Head coach: Kliff Kingsbury
Key players: Kyler Murray (QB), James Conner (RB), J.J. Watt (DE)
RELATED: 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule | Thanksgiving NFL schedule 2022 | Week 1 2022 NFL schedule
Cardinals schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/11 vs. Chiefs, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 2: 9/18 at Raiders, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 3: 9/25 vs. Rams, 4:25 PM, Fox
Week 4: 10/2 at Panthers, 4:05 PM, Fox
Week 5: 10/9 vs. Eagles, 4:25 PM, Fox
Week 6: 10/16 at Seahawks, 4:05 PM, Fox
Week 7: 10/20 vs. Saints (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
Week 8: 10/30 at Vikings, 1 PM, Fox
Week 9: 11/6 vs. Seahawks, 4:05 PM, Fox
Week 10: 11/13 at Rams, 4:25 PM, Fox
Week 11: 11/21 vs. 49ers (Monday, Mexico City), 8:15 PM, ESPN
Week 12: 11/27 vs. Chargers, 4:05 PM, CBS
Week 13: BYE
Week 14: 12/12 vs. Patriots (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
Week 15: 12/18 at Broncos, 4:05 PM, Fox
Week 16: 12/25 vs. Buccaneers, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 17: 1/1 at Falcons, 1 PM, Fox
Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 at 49ers, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Sunday Night Football: Week 16 vs. Buccaneers
Monday Night Football: Week 11 vs. 49ers (Mexico City), Week 14 vs. Patriots
Thursday Night Football: Week 7 vs. Saints
RELATED: 2022 NFL schedule: All 32 teams’ home openers
Arizona Cardinals schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk