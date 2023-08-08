Arizona Cardinals running back Marlon Mack injured during training camp practice

Arizona Cardinals running back Marlon Mack, who signed late last week and was taking part in just his third practice with the team on Tuesday, was helped off the field and to the locker room midway through training camp practice at State Farm Stadium.

It appeared to be a lower-body injury. The team might not comment on Mack's situation Tuesday, as head coach Jonathan Gannon is next scheduled to speak with reporters on Wednesday.

Mack ran with a burst Saturday in his first practice with the team, in front of the largest crowd to attend a training camp session. But he came off the field Tuesday and sat with his head in his hands while trainers attended to him, and teammate James Conner came over to offer encouragement.

RB Marlon Mack runs with the ball during the Arizona Cardinals' annual Red & White practice at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 5, 2023.

Mack is a veteran who had a 1,000-yard rushing season with the Indianapolis Colts in 2019. But injuries and low usage have limited him over the past three seasons, including a torn Achilles tendon in 2020.

"He's a pro, he's done it at a high level, he's come in and really integrated himself well into the offense," Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said before the start of Tuesday's practice, regarding Mack.

Running back Ty'Son Williams, who missed Monday's practice, was back on the field Tuesday. Conner, rookie Emeri Demercado, Keaontay Ingram and Corey Clement are the running backs on the roster along with Mack.

Tuesday's practice was an eventful one, with several scuffles in the trenches between offensive linemen and defensive linemen during the team portion. The last one, before head coach Jonathan Gannon sent the two first-team units off the field, involved defensive tackle Leki Fotu and center Hjalte Froholdt.

Offensive linemen Will Hernandez and D.J. Humphries were also part of the post-play activity on the field.

