Arizona Cardinals' new road uniform turns heads: 'One of the best'

The Arizona Cardinals' new red uniform received underwhelming reviews during the team's first two NFL preseason games, with one writer even calling them "vomit inducing."

Lovely.

Their new white uniform, worn Saturday in the team's preseason finale at the Minnesota Vikings, however, earned much more positive reviews on social media.

Many writers praised the team's white uniform, which is the Cardinals' new road uniform, a start contrast to the initial reviews for the team's red home uniform.

In fact, the team's road look was the talk of social media before and during the early going of the Cardinals' 18-17 win over the Vikings.

While not everyone was a huge fan, the overall reception seemed to be much more positive for the look (we couldn't find anyone who called the white uniform "vomit inducing" so that has to be a plus).

Do you like the Arizona Cardinals' new white uniform? They turned some heads in the team's final NFL preseason game.

Here's how social media reacted to the Arizona Cardinals' new white uniform:

Didn't think the Cardinals helmets could look any better. But they kick up a notch when paired with the white uniform. pic.twitter.com/NNc95ntc3O — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) August 26, 2023

The Cardinals are immediately on the shortlist for best icy white look in the league. pic.twitter.com/MuQukmdhC8 — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) August 26, 2023

What do you think of the #Cardinals all-white uniforms?



Certainly unique look 👀



(🎥 @NFL)pic.twitter.com/3Dm05hN5xb — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 26, 2023

These #Cardinals all-white uniforms are INSANE ❄️



One of the best road uniforms in the #NFLpic.twitter.com/2WxyU897Ar — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) August 26, 2023

𝗧𝗥𝗨𝗘 𝗢𝗥 𝗙𝗔𝗟𝗦𝗘: The #Cardinals went from having one of the worst uniforms in the #NFL to one of the best after their new rebrand.



This was a highly necessary uniform update. It was needed for quite awhile



Where do you rank their uniforms?



(📷: @fashion_nfl) pic.twitter.com/Gr8HOhfSUX — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) August 27, 2023

The Cardinals white uniform combo looks great! @FOX10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/TtHchhPMex — Robby Baker (@RobbyBakerTV) August 26, 2023

The Cardinals new road uniforms are in the discussion for some of the best in football. — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) August 26, 2023

Give me the current Cardinals white uniform over these predecessors. The shoulder and sleeves of the old icy whites were far too busy. And while I am nostalgic for the old bird, the current logo and helmet is superior. pic.twitter.com/e6RiSitUhI — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) August 27, 2023

Disastrous start in Minnesota for the Cardinals, but their uniforms look neat. — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) August 26, 2023

I take back what I said about the Cardinals uniforms. The road whites look great on field. — Derek Montilla  (@Cap_Kaveman) August 26, 2023

Only thing that looked good for the Arizona Cardinals during that first defensive series is the uniforms they're wearing. — Alex Clancy (@ClancysCorner) August 26, 2023

The Cardinals all-white uniforms are just 🥶❄️

pic.twitter.com/IrRgazGAFC — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) August 26, 2023

Are you a fan of the Cardinals' new road attire?

