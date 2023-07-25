Arizona Cardinals ready to make roster moves as team reports to training camp

The Arizona Cardinals are preparing to announce a handful of roster moves upon reporting to training camp on Thursday at State Farm Stadium.

One of the moves includes agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with veteran free-agent tight end Geoff Swaim, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Another involves the intention of signing former Broncos kickoff returner and wide receiver Kaden Davis, per KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson.

When the Cardinals make those additions official, they also are expected to announce a few designations to the Physically Unable to Perform list. Players that could be included in that mix include quarterback Kyler Murray, rookie cornerback Garrett Williams and possibly tight end Zach Ertz.

Tennessee Titans tight end Geoff Swaim (87) runs in for a touchdown during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Swaim, 29, is an eight-year pro who spent the past three seasons with the Titans, where Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort served as director of player personnel from 2020-22. Predominantly a blocking tight end, Swaim appeared in 17 games for the Titans last season, finishing with 12 receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown.

A former seventh-round pick out of Texas by the Cowboys in 2015, Swaim has 100 career catches for 752 yards and six touchdowns in 86 games. He spent the 2019 season with the Jaguars. His best season might have come in 2021 when he finished with 31 catches for 210 yards and three TDs with Tennessee.

Davis joined the Broncos last season as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Northwest Missouri State. He did not appear in a game for Denver, but did spend time with the Michigan Panthers of the USFL, where in five games, he caught passes for 83 yards, returned 12 kickoffs for 311 yards and four punts for 22 yards.

