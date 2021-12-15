Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray called out by radio host: 'That's your MVP?!'

Fox Sports Radio's Ben Maller slammed Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray for his performance in the Monday Night Football loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Maller took to the airwaves Tuesday to blast Murray's play in Arizona's 30-23 loss, calling Murray and his offense "impotent" and labeling the Cardinals starting QB a "stat bandit," while saying Murray's MVP chances are over.

"I've heard a lot of chatter also, a lot of chatter about Kyler Murray for MVP, the little guy, MVP," Maller said. "Can we now put the kibosh on the Kyler Murray MVP campaign for this year, thank you very much. Kyler Murray and the Cardinal offense, when they were in scoring situations, was impotent pretty much the entire night, working as a stat bandit …A lot of empty yards, the stat bandit. The Rams had a 14-point lead going into the fourth quarter and Kyler Murray piled on those garbage yards. 156 passing yards to fatten up the stat sheet in the fourth quarter."

More: Arizona Cardinals fans call for Larry Fitzgerald to return after DeAndre Hopkins' injury

NFL Week 15 picks, predictions:

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (@k1) is now OUT of the race for MVP, Murray has 3 games with 0 TD passes, missed 3 games with injury and has just 2 TD, 4 INT, 81.1 QB rating over last 3 games. WATCH/SHARE/LEARN: pic.twitter.com/DTJxTRjotR — Ben Maller (@benmaller) December 15, 2021

Murray completed 32-of-49 passes in Arizona's loss, throwing for 383 yards and having two passes intercepted. He rushed seven times for 61 yards and had a fumble.

Story continues

Needless to say, Maller was not impressed.

"But the most important stat, last I heard, was points scored if you're an offensive player, a quarterback, how many points do you score," Maller said on his show. "Cardinals didn't score enough. And when the game was in the balance, he wilted under pressure. The moment was too big. Kyler took a ride on the vomit comet. He finished with as many touchdown passes as I had and you had. We had the same amount as Kyler Murray. Oh, but he also had two more interceptions and a fumble! Wow! What a great night! Sign me up for some of that."

More: Kliff Kingsbury under fire after Arizona Cardinals' loss to Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) walks off the filed after throwing an interception against the Los Angeles Rams during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium.

The Cardinals fell to 10-3 with the loss, losing their grip on the top seed in the NFC playoffs.

If the postseason were to start today, Arizona would be the No. 3 seed in the conference after losing tie breakers to the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are each 10-3 as well.

Maller continued to rant about Murray's performance in Arizona's loss at home, and once again slammed his MVP candidacy.

"Kyler Murray was fortunate that was all the damage that was done," he said. "By my count, I was taking some copious notes during the game and I had at least two more passes that should have been picked off that were thrown right to Ram defenders and they had hands of stone. So you are looking at a Trevor Lawrence-like performance where you had four interceptions and no touchdowns. That's your MVP?! That's your MVP?! Alligator arms had so many opportunities to make plays, couldn't make it. And a motley crew of Ram defensive backs, missing the iconic Jalen Ramsey, asymptomatic COVID, not allowed to play. DeAndre Hopkins, the All-Pro receiver, he was there, targeted 12 times, only caught five passes. That's humiliating, emasculating. DeAndre Hopkins five catches on 12 pass attempts. Kyler Murray's passer rating 72.1, kind of reminds you of Jared Goff a little bit, doesn't he? Yeah."

More: NFL power rankings: Arizona Cardinals lose game to Los Angeles Rams, respect in rankings

Fox Sports Radio's Ben Maller is not a fan of Kyler Murray's MVP candidacy.

This isn't the first time Maller has slammed Murray for a performance.

He called out the Cardinals quarterback last season as an "imposter" and a pretender" and also questioned his MVP credentials like he is doing now.

The latest odds appear to back up Maller's statement about Murray and the MVP.

The Cardinals quarter back dropped to +1200 in odds to win the award from Tipico Sportsbook after the NFL Week 14 game loss on Monday night

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, at -170, is now an overwhelming favorite, with Packers QB Aaron Rodgers second at +480.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is third, at +1000.

Maller wasn't the only media member to question Murray after the Cardinals' loss.

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky created a stir before the Monday Night Football game when he said that Matthew Stafford, the Rams quarterback, was having a better season than Murray.

Orlovsky doubled down on that take in the aftermath of Arizona's loss to Los Angeles, which brought the Rams to 9-4, just a game behind the Cardinals in the NFC West standings.

More: Arizona Cardinals vs. Detroit Lions picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 15 game?

Man @stephenasmith let me just leave this on your head

Let me know if ya need me for Tues morn @FirstTake

😂✌️ https://t.co/wJQidsnQ7i — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) December 14, 2021

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray called out by national radio host