Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray calls out Colin Cowherd over comments

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray took to Twitter on Thursday to defend himself from comments from a national radio host.

Earlier in the day, Fox Sports Radio's Colin Cowherd had argued that it was hard to build a culture around the QB.

Murray tweeted "Run whatever narratives y’all wanna run with… but questioning my work ethic, we not going for. Stop playin’ w/ me Colin. I still rock w/ you but cmon."

Murray evidently wasn't happy with Cowherd's comments, in which he compared Murray to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“Kyler (Murray) and Aaron (Rodgers) put their talent first and their behavior second,” Cowherd said. “And that is the opposite... of what wins at the highest level.”

He added: “Kyler Murray is Aaron Rodgers. Aloof, trust issues and kind of do their own thing… They lean on their talent.”

Kyler Murray is Aaron Rodgers. @ColinCowherd explains...



"Aloof, trust issues and kind of do their own thing... They lean on their talent." pic.twitter.com/FKnTx7K3ml — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 21, 2022

Murray's response to Cowherd's comments prompted the sports personality to "create clarity" for the situation on his show, The Herd with Colin Cowherd, on Friday, saying that Murray "misinterpreted" his comments.

Run whatever narratives y’all wanna run with… but questioning my work ethic, we not going for. Stop playin’ w/ me Colin. I still rock w/ you but cmon. — Kyler Murray (@K1) April 21, 2022

“I did not question his work ethic,” Cowherd said. “I had a five-minute rant yesterday. I think he’s misinterpreting it a little bit. I don’t question his work ethic. So let me create clarity for this. I thought about it all afternoon. How can I create clarity in this Arizona situation for Kyler Murray, his agent and the people who watch? When a star leans into a culture, that’s perfect. Coaches create culture, and GMs create culture. The two greatest players of my lifetime who leaned into the culture are Tim Duncan and Tom Brady.”

"I did not question his work ethic... Let me create clarity for this." @ColinCowherd responds to @K1: pic.twitter.com/eeeP1D84yX — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 22, 2022

Cowherd's comments weren't the only comments that Murray addressed on social media Thursday.

Murray replied to a clip from a podcast where former Cardinals player Patrick Peterson speculated about the quarterback playing elsewhere with "I wanna win Super Bowls with the Cardinals, AZ is home."

I wanna win Super Bowls with the Cardinals, AZ is home. https://t.co/xwEw42uDBl — Kyler Murray (@K1) April 21, 2022

The quarterback also replied to a tweet about Cardinals general manager Steve Keim saying there was "zero chance" Arizona would trade Murray.

💯 — Kyler Murray (@K1) April 21, 2022

Speculation has surrounded Murray, who is seeking a new contract, and the Cardinals all offseason.

Perhaps Murray's responses on social media are a sign that a resolution could be in sight?

