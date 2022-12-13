Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray carted off field with knee injury, later ruled out against Patriots

The Arizona Cardinals' season appeared to go from pretty bad to much worse Monday night.

Quarterback Kyler Murray went down in a heap with what appeared to be a non-contact injury as he scrambled out of the pocket for a 3-yard gain just 77 seconds and three plays into the Cards' Week 14 matchup with the New England Patriots. The No. 1 pick of the 2019 draft was in obvious pain before being carted off the field.

Despite the optics, the Cardinals initially characterized Murray's return as questionable with a knee injury. Shortly thereafter, he was officially ruled out. ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters relayed that Murray was sobbing after reaching the bowels of State Farm Stadium

Veteran backup Colt McCoy, who's won three of five starts in two seasons with Arizona, took over for Murray.

Expect a compelling episode added to this year's "Hard Knocks in Season" coverage of the Cardinals on HBO. A campaign that began with Murray signing a controversial five-year, $230.5 million contract extension during training camp – one that included a mandatory study clause that was later rescinded – has devolved into a 4-8 slog and near certainty Arizona won't return to the playoffs.

Murray came into Monday's contest with a career-worst 87.1 passer rating and has often appeared demonstrably at odds with coach Kliff Kingsbury. Prior to Monday, Murray had already missed two starts with a hamstring injury.

The team is tracking toward its worst record since Kingsbury's debut in 2019, when Arizona went 5-10-1, and entered Monday only a half-game out of last place in the NFC West.

