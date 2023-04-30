Arizona Cardinals put emphasis on versatility in 2023 NFL Draft

His first NFL Draft as a general manager had just ended, but there was work still to be done for the Arizona Cardinals' Monti Ossenfort.

At least the trades and picks and stress of hoping the player the Cardinals wanted when it was their turn to select were over, and signing priority free agents was the next order of business. The Cardinals were already active on that front when the draft was over, looking to find diamonds in the rough to add to the culture of competition at every position.

"This has been an unbelievable three days for me personally, just to be a part of this team and be a part of this group of individuals in that room," Ossenfort said. "I mean, it was a great, it was exciting, it was intense. Can't wait to get the guys out on the field and have it be rewarding."

Versatile offensive guard/center Jon Gaines II

The Cardinals have made it clear they favor versatility on the roster, players who can line up at different positions and excel. To that end, they used the first pick of Day 3 to select offensive lineman Jon Gaines II from UCLA, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound athlete who played mostly guard in college but also played a little center.

Center is a position the Cardinals needed to beef up, with Rodney Hudson retired, his replacement last season Billy Price unsigned and two players on the current roster who like Gaines aren't full-time centers, veteran Hjalte Froholdt and second-year pro Lecitus Smith.

"Having a guy who's done it, not just projected to do it, so you can look at some tape and see that that's a very valuable skill set," assistant general manager Dave Sears said. "So we feel like Jon can contribute at two positions."

Athletic linebacker Owen Pappoe

Arizona's second pick of the fifth round produced Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe, a linebacker with strong safety size at 6-0, 225 pounds. Pappoe's athleticism made him a leading tackler in college, and he shined at the NFL Combine with a 4.39 40-yard dash.

Pappoe indicated the Cardinals didn't intend to move him from linebacker, but on the surface Pappoe's athletic ability could lend itself to looks elsewhere in keeping with the versatility theme.

Inside/outside defensive lineman Dante Stills

In sixth-round pick Dante Stills, the Cardinals might have a player they can put inside or outside on the defensive line. Stills said he is a versatile player who can play more inside as a three-technique, or outside as a five-technique lineman.

"I like to shed blocks, get sacks and 'TFLs (tackles for loss). That's kind of my whole deal," Stills said.

"Position versatility is always going to be something that we value. So you know, whether it's Jon Gaines, who's played multiple positions, Kei'Trel Clark has played inside, outside (cover cornerback), Dante Stills has played multiple places along the line of scrimmage," Ossenfort said. "So yeah ... it goes back to the old saying, the more you can do, you know, It applies to the football team, too."

Other Arizona Cardinals draft picks

With four quarterbacks already on the roster, it was a bit of a surprise to see the Cardinals select Clayton Tune with their first pick of the fifth round. But Tune gets his chance to back up the statement he made Saturday, that he feels he is the best quarterback in this year's draft class.

"It's a crowded room. But, you know, I think with Kyler coming back from his injury ... we'll see how it goes. I think competition will bring out the best in everybody," Ossenfort said.

In the sixth round at Pick No. 180, the Cardinals selected Clark out of Louisville. a ball-hawking cornerback who joined Garrett Williams of Syracuse as two corners drafted by Arizona this week.

The Cardinals lost Byron Murphy in free agency, Jace Whittaker was not re-signed, and the team shored up the position with free agents. Now they have Clark, who had 51 tackles as a senior, to add depth.

After three days of the draft the Cardinals ended up addressing needs on the offensive line, edge rusher, cornerback and interior defensive line.

Looking ahead to 2024 draft

Maybe the biggest thing to come out of the draft for the Cardinals is the picks they acquired for next year's draft, bringing to mind what Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong has done in the rebuilding of that franchise. The stockpiling of future picks, and high ones at that, puts the Cardinals in position to add impact players for the near future and possibly beyond.

The Cardinals have an additional first round pick in 2024, two additional third round picks and an added fifth-rounder. In all they are looking at 11 draft picks in 2024, one of those a compensatory pick in the fourth round.

"I don't think that's something that we necessarily set out to do. I think it was a product of just how the draft went. I've been a part of drafts where there's been no trades," Ossenfort said. "Thursday, and Friday, they made sense. And so we did them. (Saturday), the chances that we had to move around just really didn't make sense according to where our board was. So you know, I think I'm always of the mindset that if the opportunity presents itself, we're going to do it."

