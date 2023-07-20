Arizona Cardinals: Projecting starters on defense as start of training camp nears

Arizona Cardinals training camp at State Farm Stadium begins Tuesday when the entire roster reports, and new coach Jonathan Gannon and his staff begin the process of sorting out the starters for the upcoming season.

We can wait for all that to unfold ahead of the Sept. 10 opener at Washington, but it's more fun to play along. Today, we're continuing our way-too-early, best-guess starting scenarios for the Cardinals with our projections on defense.

Keep in mind that position battles in camp can, and likely will, dictate the eventual outcomes. Ditto in some cases when the preseason games begin.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

For now, here’s how we see it shaking out:

Defense

Defensive end: L.J. Collier

He might not even be the leader in the clubhouse this early in the process, but he’s the pick for now. The former first-round pick by the Seahawks, Collier has yet to live up to expectations and this could be his best chance to show he’s not a bust. Things can change in a hurry, though.

Nose tackle: Rashard Lawrence

Injuries have muted his career thus far and Lawrence must prove he can stay available and remain on the field. He has all the traits you’re looking for in an NFL nose tackle and he should stave off competition from new addition Carlos Watkins. Leki Fotu deserves an honest look after manning this spot for most of last season.

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) gets his hand taped during minicamp at the Cardinals Dignity Health Training Center in Tempe on June 13, 2023.

Outside linebacker: Cameron Thomas

Advertisement

Word is the Cardinals have big plans for Thomas, whom they project can be a three-down difference maker in their new-look defense. He had some nice shining moments last season along with fellow rookie Myjai Sanders and they could end up being bookends here at some point. There will be some type of rotation, regardless.

Inside linebacker: Kyzir White

This one’s a no-brainer. White was the team’s priority free-agent acquisition, and he follows Jonathan Gannon and Nick Rallis to Arizona from Philadelphia, where he was a key cog in the middle of the Eagles’ defense. His arrival allows Collins to try his luck on the edge.

Inside linebacker: Krys Barnes

Advertisement

This one’s more of a hunch. Barnes entered the league as an undrafted rookie free agent out of UCLA and started 23 of his 29 games in his first two NFL seasons with the Packers injuring his ankle in last year’s season opener. Fellow free-agent addition Josh Woods is an option here and if Isaiah Simmons can’t hack it as a defensive back, he might move back inside.

Outside linebacker: Zaven Collins

Arizona’s 2021 first-round pick looks like he’s moving full-time from inside to outside linebacker. That’s where he got most of his reps during offseason workouts and it’s probably where he’ll see most of his time in camp. Keep your eyes on rookie BJ Ojulari, though. And don’t forget about Myjai Sanders, either.

Cornerback: Marco Wilson

Advertisement

The former fourth-round draft pick out of Florida in 2021 has been a two-year starter and now he’ll get the opportunity to be the Cardinals’ top cornerback overall. With Byron Murphy Jr. opting to leave via free agency and join the Vikings, Wilson is now CB1 and given the state of the current rebuild in Arizona, it’s doubtful the team will be adding a veteran corner to compete with him.

Cornerback: Antonio Hamilton Jr.

Hamilton deserves and will receive the bulk of work in camp as the Cardinals’ other starting corner opposite Wilson. He’s earned that right. That doesn’t mean he won’t be facing some stiff competition, however, and you can expect it to come mainly from free-agent addition Rashad Fenton and rookie Garrett Williams, the third-round pick out of Syracuse, who will be a starter before long.

Read more: 7 Cardinals who stood out during offseason workouts

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) celebrates a sack against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 6, 2022.

Safety: Isaiah Simmons

Advertisement

Time will tell if this truly works or not, but it certainly will be fun to watch it develop. It’s not as if Simmons hasn’t lined up as a defensive back before. He’s just moved back and forth between here, there and everywhere. With the Cardinals declining to pick up the fifth year of his rookie deal, Simmons must find a position where he can flourish — but not at the team’s expense.

Safety: Jalen Thompson

Thompson has the strong safety spot locked up as he has basically since he got to Arizona five years ago. Now that he’s been handsomely rewarded for his solid body of work with a new multi-year extension, it’s only fair to expect to see his level of play climb. He’s a Pro Bowl player if he were on a winning team.

Safety: Budda Baker

Advertisement

Baker is one of the best free safeties in the entire league and he’s arguably the best player overall on Arizona’s roster. He’s not particularly happy about his present contract situation, but that will get sorted out at some point before the start of the season. Until then, relax. He isn’t going anywhere.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Projecting defensive starters for Cardinals as training camp looms