Arizona Cardinals players with Pac-12 ties offer thoughts on demise of the conference

The fate of the Pac-12 seems sealed, with only four institutions remaining after eight programs bolted for the stability of the Big 12 and Big Ten, six making their moves out of the conference for 2024 over the past couple of weeks.

Arizona Cardinals players who played at Pac-12 schools weighed in on the demise of the "Conference of Champions" Saturday following the team's Red & White Practice at State Farm Stadium.

"From a guy that grew up a Pac-12 fan, I think it's kind of upsetting to see the Pac-12 sort of like disappear before our eyes. But I guess that's life changes and things evolve as well," wide receiver and Stanford alum Michael Wilson said. "And we'll see, I think hopefully, Stanford makes the best decision for their student-athletes to compete at the highest level. I'd hate for Stanford to drop and join a non-Power Five (conference). Hopefully they put the student-athletes first, making good decisions."

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 26, 2023.

When UCLA and USC announced their plans to join the Big Ten last year, then were joined by Oregon and Washington last week with Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah heading to the Big 12 in 2024, that leaves Stanford, Cal, Oregon State and Washington State in the Pac-12 after this season.

Those latter four schools could be part of a new-look Pac-12, or join another conference looking to add programs.

"I haven't really been able to sit around and look too much into it, but ... a lot of people have been making fun of me about it," former Oregon State tight end Noah Togiai said. "But I hope for the best for our school. You know, I have a lot of school pride. I don't know what's gonna happen. Just hope everything goes well."

TE Noah Togiai runs with the ball during the Arizona Cardinals' annual Red & White practice at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 5, 2023.

Former Washington wide receiver Andre Baccellia feels the Husky football program will do well in the Big Ten. If Washington was in the Big Ten this season, he said, the Huskies could be one of the top three teams in the conference with the talent and experience they have coming back for 2023.

"It might be a little shift. It might take like two years to adapt to whatever is different," Baccellia said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Now what for the Pac-12? Arizona Cardinals players share reactions