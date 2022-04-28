Arizona Cardinals pick up fifth-year option for quarterback Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals still haven’t signed quarterback Kyler Murray to a new multi-year extension. But the day before the NFL draft, they took the necessary procedural step to keep him under contract through at least the 2023 season by officially picking up his fifth-year option.

According to NFL Media, the option was officially picked up on Wednesday, although it has long been expected since general manager Steve Keim told reporters during the NFL scouting combine that, “absolutely,” the Cardinals have always planned to pick up Murray’s fifth-year option.

The transaction means Murray, the No.1 overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Oklahoma, now has a guaranteed salary of $29,703,000 for his fifth NFL season. Murray is scheduled to make $5.5 million in salary this coming season, but he isn’t expected to agree to play for that price.

The Arizona Cardinals have picked up Kyler Murray's fifth-year option.

Though the Cardinals retain his rights for at least the next two years, the two sides can negotiate a new, long-term deal more in line with what some of the league’s top quarterbacks are earning. The Cardinals have indicated they will further address Murray's situation at some point after the NFL draft, which runs Thursday through Saturday.

Murray, 24, was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 and was named to the Pro Bowl each of the past two seasons. In 46 career starts, he’s completed 1,057 of 1,581 pass attempts (66.9 %) for 11,480 yards and 70 touchdowns. He’s also rushed 314 times for 1,786 yards and 20 touchdowns.

2022 NFL mock draft: New No. 1 pick is just one of many late changes to first round

Five who can surprise: Five players who could be surprise first-round NFL draft picks

Monday is the deadline for teams to exercise their fifth-year options on their 2019 first-round draft picks.

Several first-rounders from that draft class have also had their fifth-year options picked up, including 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, Buccaneers linebacker Devin White, Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson, Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, Panthers defensive end Brian Burns, Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver and Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Cardinals pick up fifth year option for QB Kyler Murray