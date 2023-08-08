Arizona Cardinals' offensive coordinator on first preseason game: 'It's about us'

Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 31, 2023.

The Arizona Cardinals preseason opener is Friday against the Denver Broncos, and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said he looks forward to the communication on the sideline and his first time calling plays as a coordinator.

"I think a lot of it is knocking the rust off, getting comfortable in game day operation, communication in and out of the huddle. And then anytime we get to play, we're going to play to win. So that's certainly going to be a part of what we're doing on Friday," Petzing said.

One position group to watch will be the offensive line, which is largely consistent with the depth chart the team released Monday night. From left tackle to right tackle, it's D.J. Humphries, Elijah Wilkinson, Hjalte Froholdt at center, Will Hernandez and rookie Paris Johnson Jr.

"Certainly you want to get as many game reps against a different front, different personnel where there's some unknowns, right, because out there in practice by about the third or fourth day, you're going against the same guy or the same type of guys, the same technique," Petzing said. "So I think it is nice to get, again, a different color jersey, different people, different techniques where you can kind of work through some of the other stuff."

Petzing has told the players that the preseason game "is about us."

"It's about technique. It's about fundamentals, it's about doing the simple things well, and then we'll let the scheme and those type of things take care of themselves when we approach the season," he said.

