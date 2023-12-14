Arizona Cardinals' offense could benefit from impact player with size at wide receiver

The Arizona Cardinals are headed for a top-five pick in the NFL Draft, holding the No. 3 overall pick at the moment with a 3-10 record.

Among the positions the Cardinals could address in the draft is wide receiver. The Cardinals could use a high-impact pass catcher, given the rise of talent and skill at the position across the league in recent years, and such a player could give Kyler Murray — assuming he remains the franchise quarterback going forward — a full arsenal of skill position players.

Take one look around the NFL and see that many teams have big and physical wideouts, who often win matchups with cornerbacks and can take over games. CeeDee Lamb with the Dallas Cowboys. Justin Jefferson with the Minnesota Vikings. Cooper Kupp with the Los Angeles Rams. DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks. A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles, Mike Evans with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and more.

The Cardinals have a potential major contributor with size in rookie Michael Wilson, a 6-foot-2 receiver who has shown flashes of what he can do against one-on-one coverage downfield. But that kind of size is largely missing from the Arizona offense, and a receiver of that body type could add another dimension to Drew Petzing's offense in the future.

Cardinals: OC Drew Petzing is convinced Kyler Murray is team's franchise QB

Murray shed light on working with big receivers when asked about Wilson, who is back to practicing this week after three games out due to injury. He said it's his job to "make it work" with whoever is on the field, but has confidence in all of his receivers.

"I think it's important for me to be able to build a rapport with him, because he's a great player. I think he'll be here for a while," Murray said of Wilson. "And you know, I'm excited. I love his mental makeup, you know, how he sees the game. So I'm really excited to be out there with him when he is able to get back."

If the Cardinals end up with the third pick, and another selection somewhere around the middle of the first round depending on where the currently 7-6 Houston Texans finish, there will be options at wide receiver with the kind of size the Cardinals offense could certainly use. It's not to say that the current group of receivers lack the size and physicality to win jump balls against defensive backs, but another taller receiver to pair with Wilson could really help Murray and the passing game.

Some possible options:

Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on prior to the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on Sept. 23, 2023, in South Bend, Indiana.

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Some mock drafts have Harrison going at No. 3 overall to the Cardinals, but he could easily go before that. If the Heisman Trophy finalist from Ohio State is there when the Cardinals pick, it will be hard to pass on the top wide receiver prospect in the draft. At 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds with great speed and big-game experience, Cardinals fans would be thrilled to land Harrison and pair him with Murray.

Harrison can step in and be an immediate factor at receiver, joining Hollywood Brown (if re-signed), Rondale Moore and Wilson plus emerging tight end Trey McBride as Murray's top receiving options in 2024.

Odunze tore up Pac-12 defenses and feasted on man coverage. He had 81 catches for 1,428 yards with 13 touchdowns, had four of his nine 100-yard games this season against Top 25 opponents and at 6-3, 215 pounds with speed and a knack for winning one-on-one balls was the Pac-12's best receiver in 2023. He could be available to the Cardinals if they trade up with their second first-round pick.

Nov 11, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze (1) and wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (2) celebrate after Odunze scored a touchdown against the Utah Utes during the second half at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

To dominate in a conference as strong as the Pac-12 was this season in its final season of existence says something. And Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort scouted Odunze in person when he attended a Washington game in Seattle the weekend the Cardinals played the Seahawks up north.

It helped that Odunze had Heisman Trophy finalist Michael Penix Jr. throwing to him, but Odunze should be a high first-round pick.

Keon Coleman, Florida State

Coleman didn't have big numbers with 50 catches for 658 yards, but the 6-4, 215-pound junior had 11 touchdowns. He also returned punts for Florida State after transferring from Michigan State. He could be there if the Cardinals have a mid-first round pick from Houston.

Adonai Mitchell, Texas

Mitchell averaged 15.9 yards per catch as the Longhorns made it to the CFP semifinals, where he and Odunze, among other skill position players, will get their chance to shine on national TV in the Texas-Washington Sugar Bowl. The 6-4, 196-pound junior transferred from Georgia, so he knows a lot about winning.

Xavier Legette, South Carolina

The Gamecocks won just five games, but the 6-3, 227-pound Legette had 1,251 receiving yards on 71 catches. Like Mitchell, he could be a late first-round/early second-round pick and the Cardinals currently hold the second pick of the second round, No. 34 overall.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Cardinals should look at these receivers in the NFL Draft