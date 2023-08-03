Arizona Cardinals OC Drew Petzing on starting center job: 'Let the best man win'

Although Hjalte Froholdt has been getting most of the practice reps at center with the first-team offense during the Arizona Cardinals training camp, the starting job remains up for grabs as the preseason schedule approaches.

Rookie Jon Gaines II had been taking most of the reps with the second-team offense, but veteran free-agent addition Pat Elfein, who was signed on July 25, has also been getting some of those reps in recent days. Hayden Howerton, a second-year pro out of SMU, is running also exclusively with the third stringers.

“There’s a lot of guys snapping the ball,” offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said. “That’s one of those positions some guys are comfortable doing and some aren’t. The more people on your roster that can do it, the better off you’re going to be.”

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Pat Elflein (50), quarterback Colt McCoy (12), and offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt (72) during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 26, 2023.

The 29-year-old Elflein, by far, has the most experience of the group. In 65 career games in the NFL, he has started 40 of them at center and 24 at guard. Frolhodt, 26, has only four career starts at center. Those starts came with the Browns, where Petzing served as quarterbacks coach last season.

“I think we played three centers last year at different points throughout the year,” Petzing said, adding, “The ability to do it, the intelligence required to do it, and the relationship with the quarterback is really important. So, the guys that are comfortable doing it, we’re going to worth through and let them compete and let the best man win.”

The Cardinals play their first preseason game next Friday, Aug. 11 against the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium.

