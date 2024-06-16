Arizona Cardinals moved us to worse seats and charged us more. What gives?

We have been season ticket holders for around 15 years and had seats in the small/temporary end zone where they are now doing the on-field suites. We were in section 143, row 4.

In February, we got a letter in the mail for the renewal, where it stated the tickets were moving to section 123, row 34, seats 7-9 (corner seats 30 rows up from where we were before) with no information at all on why.

This is all while charging more money than years prior! Overall, they moved everyone to far worse seats, charging everyone more money, and they could care less.

If you force everyone to move, the “new” number of season ticket holders is going to be skewed.

Zack Paliscak, Scottsdale

This is the least we could do for tribes

More than 296,000 Native Americans live in Arizona.

Twenty-two American Indian communities preserve their cultures and traditions on land that accounts for one-quarter of Arizona.

Thirty years ago their challenges and their history were barely mentioned in the newspapers. Now, thanks to articles by Joanna Allhands and others at The Arizona Republic, we get regular feedback on the problems they face when it comes to health care, basic amenities, education and law and order.

Deb Haaland is the first Native American to be sworn in as United States secretary of the Interior. These are dramatic changes, and for the good. The Arizona territory’s 19th century history of contact between white settlers and Native Americans is full of pain.

The name Indian School Road itself should remind us every time we use it of the attempts to expunge the rich culture and languages of the American Indian communities and attempts to “Westernize” their children. They survived.

We should make every effort to compensate to make up for the harm that was done and to offer respect and support.

Alan Austin, Phoenix

Give us credits for efficiency, too

Reading last week’s letters about electric car tax credits got me thinking — why are there no state tax credits for energy efficient appliances, either?

I was able to swap my old air-conditioner for a newer, more energy efficient one, thanks to $3,200 federal tax credit available to homeowners who want to make energy efficiency improvements. It’s a deal that was too good to pass up. I ended up only paying $13,000 out of pocket for a four-ton heat pump.

As we see our first 110-degree days of the year, I’m really glad I was able to make that change. My APS bill used to be $400 during the summers, but now it’s $175. It would be even less if I didn’t have a pool pump.

Want to save water? Some of the best ideas are free

Tax credits for replacing appliances need to be passed at the state level, too. There’s no reason not to give incentives to Arizonans who buy energy efficient appliances.

As our state’s population continues to grow, we’re going to need to do whatever we can to conserve electricity. Rather than give tax breaks to big companies, the Legislature should give those tax breaks to everyday people.

David Montalvo, Phoenix

We pay twice for natural gas plants

Arizona’s utilities still want to build methane (natural gas) plants to meet growing electricity demand. This is even though the cost of renewable sources of energy, as well as the cost of battery storage, keep going down.

If these utilities continue to build methane powered plants, they will be less inclined to put more money into renewable energy.

You and I will likely pay twice for methane — with higher utility rates and with damage to our health and the environment. Tell your electric utility that you want them to invest in energy efficiency, renewable energy and battery storage, not methane.

Robert Longoni Jr., Mesa

I-11 would be a disaster for Arizona

I strongly oppose the western option for the Interstate 11 project, as it significantly impacts the vegetation, animals and people in the Sonoran Desert. It is about time that we consider future generations. Many of us in Arizona came here because of the beauty in this state.

We should consider in our decisions the scenic land here and its draw for people now and in the future.

We are already seeing the scarring of the Santa Rita mountains by mining thanks to poor decisions. The western option for I-11 will sever critical wildlife corridors, it will be more expensive to build, and it would be adjacent to a critical water supply.

Pima County’s Multi-Species Conservation Plan (MSCP) is charged with protecting and managing natural resources and endangered species for the next 30 years in this area. We need to step up and make a stand.

Colleen Verge, Green Valley

