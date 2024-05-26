Arizona Cardinals’ most underrated player: EDGE Dennis Gardeck

No offense to the University of Sioux Falls, which has has just four NFL alumni in its history, but it’s fair to say that Dennis Gardeck came from an unusual place as an undrafted free agent in 2018 to his current status as the Cardinals’ most productive edge-rusher. It was a career for Gardeck in 2023, as he put up six sacks and 42 total pressures. Not world-beating numbers, but when you consider what Gardeck had around him, and the fact that he got home to the quarterback without a lot of help more often than not, the arrow is pointing up here.

Gardeck is currently in the last year of a three-year, $10 million deal, so another season like his last one could give him some decent bank in the next free agency cycle.

Not a lot of NFL players are able to stand up in the league out of the University of Sioux Falls, but @AZCardinals, but EDGE Dennis Gardeck is one. Went from no time in his first two seasons (2018-2019) to six sacks and 42 total pressures on 242 pass-rushing snaps in 2023. pic.twitter.com/AedZekpmuJ — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) May 23, 2024

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire