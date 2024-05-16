Arizona Cardinals' Monday Night Football game vs Los Angeles Chargers comes with asterisk

After not having a primetime game last season, the Arizona Cardinals were given one when the official 2024 NFL schedule was released on Wednesday night.

But the game might come with an asterisk for some fans.

Why?

The announced Monday Night Football game between the Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale in NFL Week 7 can only be seen on ESPN+.

That's right, it's an exclusive to ESPN's streaming service, which will likely limit many people's ability to watch the game.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. Arizona time on Oct. 21, after the 5:15 p.m. scheduled kickoff between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which will be shown on ESPN and ABC.

It is the only NFL game currently scheduled to be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+ this season.

THE 2024 MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE IS HERE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zdTLk0c1of — ESPN (@espn) May 16, 2024

Social media had thoughts about the Cardinals vs. Chargers game airing on ESPN+:

Either a bunch of NFL fans are going to subscribe to ESPN+ or the league is going to lose a bunch of viewers for Chargers/Cardinals in week 7. As mighty as the NFL product is, you cannot force people to use streaming services over regular TV. — NBAMVP (@NBAMVP) May 16, 2024

Secondary game at that smh — HotHands 🍉 (@hothandsdevil) May 16, 2024

Lmaooo it’s not even the primary game I’m so sick — ~j~ (@rdontno) May 16, 2024

And it’s on ESPN+ streaming only lol very lame — Kyle’s Trash Takes (@kyleismyfriend) May 16, 2024

On ESPN+ too, at least we got one tho — jumper (@jumper42007) May 16, 2024

They put the Chargers/Cardinals Monday Night Football game as a 9 EST ESPN+ ONLY game pic.twitter.com/u8rI3Oe5n3 — Jacob Seliga (@jacob_seliga) May 16, 2024

NFL quietly slid the Chargers-Cardinals MNF matchup onto ESPN+. — Rob from Chester, Pa (@knoxrob1) May 16, 2024

Does it count as a primetime game if nobody watches it?

Jeremy Cluff

