Arizona Cardinals' Monday Night Football game vs Los Angeles Chargers comes with asterisk

jeremy cluff, arizona republic
After not having a primetime game last season, the Arizona Cardinals were given one when the official 2024 NFL schedule was released on Wednesday night.

But the game might come with an asterisk for some fans.

Why?

The announced Monday Night Football game between the Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale in NFL Week 7 can only be seen on ESPN+.

That's right, it's an exclusive to ESPN's streaming service, which will likely limit many people's ability to watch the game.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. Arizona time on Oct. 21, after the 5:15 p.m. scheduled kickoff between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which will be shown on ESPN and ABC.

It is the only NFL game currently scheduled to be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+ this season.

Social media had thoughts about the Cardinals vs. Chargers game airing on ESPN+:

Does it count as a primetime game if nobody watches it?

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

