Arizona Cardinals might be longshots, but new receiver Zach Pascal says they're hungry

Zach Pascal has a message for anyone who thinks he’s gone from the penthouse of the NFC as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles straight to the conference outhouse as one of the newest members of the Arizona Cardinals.

Although it might be true Philadelphia remains a favorite to return to the Super Bowl after losing Super Bowl 57 this past season, and Arizona, meanwhile, is a leading contender to finish with the worst record in the entire NFL in 2023, don’t tell Pascal that his new team is devoid of talent.

“All I can say right now is I’ve been the underdog,” the wide receiver said. “I’ve been the guy that, you know, ‘Oh, you don’t have enough talent.’ So, when I hear people say this team doesn’t have enough talent, you can’t even say that. It’s crazy.

“But we have to control what we can control and that’s putting the work in so we can shut the doubters up or whoever is saying that stuff.”

Just about everyone is saying that stuff. The Cardinals, coming off a disastrous 4-13 season, are the biggest longshots (+20000) to win Super Bowl 58, according to BETMGM. The Cardinals have a new front office, a new coaching staff and a bunch of new faces on a reshaped roster that still needs more help.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during voluntary Organized Team Activities at the Cardinals training center in Tempe on May 22, 2023.

Pascal, who signed a two-year deal to join the Cardinals as a free agent in March, contends it’s too early to rush to judgment. As the club continues to work its way through a four-day series of offseason workouts, which wrap up on Thursday, he said now is the time when young, unsettled teams start to come together and build confidence and a winning attitude.

That’s where it started last season for the Eagles, he said, adding he can see a lot of the same hunger and drive in his new teammates in Arizona.

“We had a bunch of guys who loved working together, who liked getting better,” said Pascal, who in five NFL seasons, including his first four with the Colts, has caught 126 passes for 2,038 yards and 16 touchdowns. “I ain’t going to lie. I feel like it all starts in practice, it all starts in the offseason. That was grown since the offseason last year.

“The guys here now, everybody’s competitive, everybody’s ready to work, everybody’s ready to go. We’ve just got to learn our playbooks, continue to grow and continue to develop.”

According to coach Jonathan Gannon, who was with Pascal in both Indianapolis and Philadelphia, first as a defensive backs coach and then as defensive coordinator, the 6-foot-2 Pascal brings a valuable blend of size, high football character and accountability to the Cardinals.

“Smart, tough, reliable, always in the right place,” Gannon said, adding, “Wins contested catches, does the dirty work with blocking. He’s a bigger guy so he can stalemate or win blocks with some safeties and linebackers and for sure corners. Special teams, he can play all core fours. He’s a great addition for us.”

After averaging 41 receptions, 540 receiving yards and a little more than four touchdowns during his final three seasons with the Colts, Pascal caught just 15 passes for 150 yards and one touchdown in 17 games last season with the Eagles.

Though his exact role has yet to be clearly defined, he’s hopeful of putting up bigger numbers this year, presumably as an outside wide receiver opposite Marquise “Hollywood” Brown or as an extra option should DeAndre Hopkins remain on the roster.

“Absolutely. As long as it’s helping the team win games,” Pascal said of having bigger individual expectations. “I just came from playing in the Super Bowl so that’s where my mind is at. I’m coming in to help fill a role wherever they need me and do the best at that so we can be a better team and get to that Super Bowl again.”

It might be a few years before the Cardinals are able to play their way into contention given all the recent changes and expected infusion of more youth next year, when the team has 11 picks in the draft, including two first-round selections, one in the second round and three in the third.

Just don’t sleep entirely on the Cardinals in 2023, Pascal warns. They could be better than you think.

“I’m just trying to be a leader by example,” he said. “If I see someone like lacking, I feel like everybody in the room should say something. Everybody’s got to pick each other up. We all teach off each other, coach off each other and we’re all trying to help each other get better.

“It’s a bunch of young guys, fast guys, talented guys. I mean, they’re out there so as long as we get them to fit our culture then things will be straight.”

