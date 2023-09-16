Arizona Cardinals lose starting defensive end L.J. Collier to bicep injury

The Arizona Cardinals designated defensive lineman L.J. Collier as out for Sunday's home opener against the New York Giants. Now Collier is out for at least four games.

Collier suffered a biceps injury last week despite playing 37 defensive snaps against the Washington Commanders, and after missing practice all week was placed on injured reserve on Saturday.

Arizona Cardinals defensive end L.J. Collier (91) against the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 19, 2023.

Collier had earned a starting spot at defensive end after the Cardinals signed him in free agency in the offseason.

The Cardinals elevated defensive lineman Eric Banks from the practice squad, and made some other moves as well in case safety Budda Baker, who is questionable with a hamstring injury, cannot play Sunday. Safety Andre Chachere was signed from the practice squad and defensive back Quavian White was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.

Additionally, several Cardinals players were fined for various infractions from Week 1. The largest fine, $18,056, went to linebacker Kyzir White for unnecessary roughness from a first-quarter hit on Commanders quarterback Sam Howell.

A player is tackled from behind by Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) during the second half at FedExField on Sept. 10, 2023, in Landover, Maryland.

Wide receiver Rondale Moore was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness, as was rookie right tackle Paris Johnson Jr. Safety K'Von Wallace was fined $5,611 for the same reason.

The Cardinals incurred 122 yards of penalties last Sunday. Players can appeal the fines, and the money collected from them is donated to the Professional Athletes to support former NFL players in need and the NFL Foundation to support the health, safety and wellness of athletes across all levels, including youth football and the communities that support the game.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Cardinals shore up roster with Collier out, Budda Baker questionable