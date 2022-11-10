Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 10 matchup

Two teams looking to find their footing in the NFC West, Kyler Murray leads the Arizona Cardinals (3-6) into Los Angeles to face Matthew Stafford and the Rams (3-5).

The Rams have historically dominated the Cardinals, which could give Los Angeles an edge in this matchup. Still, both teams are desperate to keep pace with the division-leading Seattle Seahawks as well as the San Francisco 49ers. Who will come out on top? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Cardinals vs. Rams Week 10 game:

Cardinals at Rams odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Rams (-1.5)

Moneyline: Rams (-120); Cardinals (+100)

Over/under: 41

Lorenzo Reyes: Rams 17, Cardinals 16

These are both unreliable teams loaded with talent that has underwhelmed. I think there are better plays out there, but I don’t have enough confidence in the Rams right now to see them clearing anything above a field goal.

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (3) celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium.

Safid Deen: Rams 28, Cardinals 24

The Rams' offense is still searching for help beyond Cooper Kupp. But the Rams' defense couldn’t keep Tom Brady and the Bucs out of the end zone in the final minute last week. That will motivate them against Murray, DeAndre Hopkins and the Cardinals, who have found more ways to lose than win.

Lance Pugmire: Rams 27, Cardinals 21

The champions make a last stand against their division rival. If not, that’s a mighty fall from a Super Bowl ring to a playoff absence.

