Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup

Two teams predicted by many to make the playoffs — and both of which suffered a loss in Week 1 — will be desperate for a win when the Arizona Cardinals make the short trip to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders.

The Cardinals need to be careful not to lose ground in what should be a tight race in the NFC West, but you could say the same for the Raiders in the AFC West. Starting 0-2 is something neither team wants in 2022, but it is likely to be the fate for one of these teams. The game kicks off Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Cardinals vs. Raiders Week 2 game of the 2022 NFL season:

Cardinals at Raiders odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Raiders (-5.5)

Moneyline: Raiders (-230); Cardinals (+190)

Over/under: N/A

More odds, injury info for Cardinals vs. Raiders

Lorenzo Reyes: Raiders 24, Cardinals 16

The key for Vegas will be to take care of the ball better than it did against the Chargers, but Arizona’s offense without DeAndre Hopkins was in shambles. Kyler Murray may have to do more with his legs for the Cardinals to pull off the upset, but the lack of balance was concerning.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray hands off to running back James Conner.

Safid Deen: Raiders 28, Cardinals 20

Derek Carr, Davante Adams, new coach Josh McDaniels and the Raiders had a rough go in the opener against the Chargers, but won’t have a rough matchup this week. Kyler Murray, coach Kliff Kingsbury and the Cardinals were shellshocked by the Chiefs last week, and won’t have an answer once Adams gets going in Week 2.

Lance Pugmire: Raiders 34, Cardinals 20

This scoring divide could easily be wider from what we saw in Arizona last week. The comfort between Derek Carr and Davante Adams is obvious.

