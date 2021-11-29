Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray tweet prompts speculation, discussion: What does it mean?

Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
·2 min read
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray throws before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
The Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray sent out a tweet on Sunday evening.

That tweet, a GIF of Avengers villain Thanos, sent Twitter into a tailspin.

What does it mean?

Speculation of the tweet's meaning included Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma for USC, Kliff Kingsbury's future as Cardinals head coach and Murray's potential return to the Cardinals lineup from injury, among other interpretations.

Here is some of the speculation surrounding Kyler Murray's tweet:

What do you think it means?

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

