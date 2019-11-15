Kyler Murray will make you feel old with his LeBron James-Michael Jordan comparison

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was courtside at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Tuesday night for the Phoenix Suns’ 123-115 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, and was left starstruck — a feeling the reigning Heisman trophy winner and No. 1 overall draft pick doesn’t have often.

While unusual, it’s easy to understand why. LeBron James dapped him up in the middle of the game.

Kyler Murray had to come out for Lakers-Suns ☀️ pic.twitter.com/DiTaurdugK — ESPN (@espn) November 13, 2019

“It was crazy for me just because I mean he’s like Michael Jordan to kids my age,” Murray said Wednesday. “Getting to watch him up close and then him acknowledging me at the end was pretty dope.”

Murray, at 22 years old, was 6 when James first entered the league, and has seen nearly the entirety of his historic basketball career. While Michael Jordan played three seasons during Murray’s lifetime, there’s no way he is able to remember any of it.

He does, though, recognize how great of a basketball player he got to watch up close on Tuesday night — making the comparison to Jordan that’s made constantly among basketball fans around the world.

Murray wasn’t the only one starstruck about his meeting with The King.

“I was already giving him some stuff about it,” Arizona running back Chase Edmonds said, via the Cardinals. “Just telling him he was the man. He got the dap with LeBron. He was feeling himself. But that was a cool experience for him, and he deserves it … It’s definitely game recognizes game. Especially when it’s LeBron James. He’s not taking the time to dap up everybody that’s courtside.”

Though the two didn’t exchange words during their first meeting on Tuesday night, both James and Murray said those weren’t needed.

No need for words. What’s known don’t need to be said Young 🤴🏾 @K1! 🙏🏾💪🏾👑 https://t.co/B1KmcXopn5 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 13, 2019

Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals talks with Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first half of the Phoenix Suns' loss to the Los Angeles Lakers at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Tuesday. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

