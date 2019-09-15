Kyler Murray hits historic milestone after another impressive performance in loss to Ravens

Arizona Cardinals quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray had yet another impressive performance on Sunday.

It just wasn’t enough for a win.

Murray went 25 of 40 for 349 yards in the Cardinals’ 23-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, backing up his 308-yard, two-touchdown showing in Arizona’s season opener last week. He became just the second player in league history to throw for more than 300 yards in his first two games, too, joining only Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

“That’s a cool deal,” Murray said after the game. “But, again, wish we could have won the game.”

Murray put the Cardinals in position to pick up their first win of the season on Sunday in Baltimore, rallying back from a 17-6 hole at halftime.

The 22-year-old completed a deep 54-yard pass to Larry Fitzgerald early in the fourth quarter, and backed it up with an 18-yard completion to Christian Kirk two plays later to put Arizona in scoring position. David Johnson then ran the ball in for the score, bringing the Cardinals within just three points.

That run, though, simply wasn’t enough. Baltimore kicked a 51-yard field goal to extend its lead and eventually pick up the six-point win behind yet another historic performance from Lamar Jackson.

While he said he’s “not cool” with losing, Murray did say he thinks their offense had some positives to take away from Sunday — and he’s starting to feel better at the helm of the team, too.

“I’m not where I want to be five years from now or whatever like that, but as far as being comfortable, I’m feeling pretty good right now,” Murray said. “They’re a team that likes to bring a lot of pressure. They got back there a little bit today. I thought we handled it well for the most part, threw the ball well.”

Arizona may not be winning yet, but the organization has to be happy with what their rookie quarterback has shown already this fall. And after two strong outings, the team doesn’t expect he’ll slow down anytime soon.

Murray “doesn't surprise me," Kirk said, via ESPN. "With what he's able to do, where he's able to put the ball, what he's able to do with his feet, it's what the guy does. And he's a winner. He's always going to give you the best position and put you in the right place to go win a football game."

