Breaking News:

Kyler Murray reportedly agrees to 5-year, $230.5M extension with Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray agree to a massive contract extension

Mark Schofield
·1 min read
One of the teams in the NFC West has inked their quarterback to a long-term deal. The Arizona Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray have agreed to a massive contract extension, one that will keep Murray in Arizona through the 2028 season and make him one of the league’s highest-paid players.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network was one of the many media members to report the news Thursday afternoon:

As Tom Pelissero noted, quarterbacks are schedule to report to camp for the Cardinals on Thursday:

Adam Schefter from ESPN reported on the terms of the deal:

One might expect Murray to be there with a smile on his face.

