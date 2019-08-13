Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury had a hilarious take on Antonio Brown's helmet threat

Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown lost his helmet grievance against the NFL on Monday morning, ending his brief quest to wear his old helmet that he had with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brown, among other things, even threatened to sit out the season if he couldn’t wear the helmet he had played his first nine seasons in the league with.

While he quickly rescinded that threat after the ruling on Monday, Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury couldn’t resist making fun of Brown over the holdout.

Kingsbury was asked Monday on the Bickley & Marotta show on Arizona Sports 98.7FM in Phoenix if there was ever a helmet that he would consider leaving the game of football for.

His response was, well, perfect.

“I haven’t met a woman I would consider leaving the game of football for,” Kingsbury said, via SBNation’s Blake Allen Murphy.

Now, Kingsbury is not alone with his confusion over Brown’s attempted holdout. Many didn’t understand why a helmet, of all things, was that important to an NFL player — especially when the league’s new helmet rules were designed to keep players safer.

One member of the Raiders locker room, according to the NFL Network’s Michael Silver, even described it as “the most insane thing I have ever heard.”

The saga now appears to now be behind Brown, who posted on Instagram on Monday that he’s “looking forward to rejoining my teammates on the field.” That doesn’t, though, make it any less strange — even to some of the biggest names in the football world.

Even Kliff Kingsbury doesn't understand why someone would leave football over a helmet. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

