Cardinals' Jonathan Ward hauls in wild catch of the year off Cowboys CB Nashon Wright’s helmet

Jonathan Ward hauled in the catch of the year on Sunday afternoon in Dallas.

It came on a fake punt, too.

Early in the second quarter of the Arizona Cardinals’ 25-22 win over the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, Ward somehow secured a 23-yard pass from safety Chris Banjo after the Cardinals faked a punt on fourth down near midfield. Ward grabbed the ball with one hand and trapped it up against Cowboys cornerback Nashon Wright’s helmet and shoulder pads to maintain control all the way to the ground.

🚨 HELMET CATCH 🚨



How did he hold on to this ⁉️😱pic.twitter.com/6zMCSu7EIC — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 2, 2022

Wright was called for pass interference on the play, too, but the Cardinals declined. That play kept Arizona’s 15-play, 91-yard drive alive and led it to a 1-yard touchdown to grab a 10-0 lead.

The catch marked just the second of the season for the Cardinals running back and only the third of his career.

Ward finished the day with two carries for three yards to go with his catch in Arizona's win, which snapped a three game losing skid and kept its NFC West hopes alive.