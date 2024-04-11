Arizona Cardinals’ Will Hernandez to hold his inaugural football camp in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UTEP football legend and current Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman, Will Hernandez, is set to hold his inaugural football camp at Hanks High School on June 21st.

“My goal is to host a free camp in El Paso to help continue to enrich and provide an opportunity for the in the community.” said Hernandez.

The Las Vegas, Nevada native chose El Paso as the location based on the draw he feels to the community. Hernandez has coined the phrase, “Mijo Things,” to reflect the deeply rooted connection the lineman has with his heritage.

“To me, El Paso is a very very special place,” said Hernandez. “I know I wasn’t born there, I’m from Las Vegas, Nevada, originally. But I truly feel like I grew up and developed as a human being and as a player in El Paso, Texas. I want to do something really big and really special for these kids because I know when I was growing up having someone from the NFL from a place like that had a huge impact on me. I want to change kids lives.”

Hernandez’s youth football summer camp will be open to kids entering 3rd -9th grade. There will also be guest speakers, lunch, and Q&A.

Hernandez says registration is free and limited and awarded on first come, first serve basis.

Registration will begin on April 12th at 10 a.m. MT. Once open, visit Instagram Will Hernandez and Mijo Things for link to register.

