Arizona Cardinals' Greg Dortch big part of better day of practice for team vs. Vikings

EAGAN, Minn. — Another month of preseason practices and games, another time for Greg Dortch to make plays and turn heads.

Dortch was perhaps the brightest star of the Arizona Cardinals' practice against the Minnesota Vikings Thursday, and Wednesday too on what was largely a difficult day on the field for the team. Dortch caught one touchdown for sure on Thursday, from rookie quarterback Clayton Tune, and a second one was close in a corner of the end zone from Colt McCoy.

The Cardinals sure celebrated it. They were a much more animated and excited group after grinding through Wednesday's high humidity and heat.

"Coaches got on our (expletive) and we came out and we responded. And that's what good teams do," Dortch said.

Aside from having what looked like a touchdown catch ruled down before reaching the goal line in last Saturday's preseason game, Dortch has been a playmaker in practice. He's used to battling for a roster spot every year, and after making the Cardinals roster in 2022 broke out for 467 receiving yards on 52 catches.

"It's made me better, a lot," Dortch said of having pro experience. "That's with anything, any job, if you have more experience, you kind of know what you're doing. You're more comfortable. You can just play a little bit more free. I feel like my game shows that."

Defensive lineman Leki Fotu said Wednesday wasn't the team's standard it strives for in practice.

"Watching the film, going over the mistakes and stuff that we had, ... definitely responded back today. The way that we came out, I believe both sides, and I didn't get a chance to watch the offense but I know that they held their own. That's definitely a good day, especially on defense compared to yesterday."

Highlights of Thursday afternoon included a tipped pass and interception for backup linebacker Jesse Luketa, an interception for rookie and former ASU linebacker Kyle Soelle, a sack from rookie defensive lineman Dante Stills that had the Cardinals' defensive sideline going wild, touchdown passes from Tune to rookie Michael Wilson, Fotu's no-harm-intended but solid hit on Minnesota running back Alexander Mattison that led to some pushing and shoving among both teams, bursts of quickness from running back James Conner going upfield and passes broken up by cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. Soelle and safety Jalen Thompson.

Quick outs

Left tackle D.J. Humphries rejoined the team after a few days of paternity leave. He accepted congratulatory hugs from friends who play on the Vikings upon walking over to where the Cardinals were doing their stretching prior to the start of practice.

OL Hjalte Froholdt wasn't seen at practice, so his time away from the team after becoming a father continued into early Thursday. Rookie Jon Gaines II worked with the first team offense at center for the third straight practice.

QB Kyler Murray is with the team in Minnesota and did some side field work as his knee rehab continues. CB Marco Wilson and LB Dennis Gardeck missed another day of practice with injuries,.

