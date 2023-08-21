Arizona Cardinals game-by-game win percentage chances in 2023 NFL season
How will the Arizona Cardinals fare in Jonathan Gannon's first season as the coach of the NFL team?
Everyone seems to have a different opinion on the answer.
One site offered a look at how Arizona's season could play out with its matchup predictor for every Cardinals game in 2023.
The site, ESPN, took a look at each game and gave the Cardinals a percentage chance for each game on their 2023 schedule, which opens on Sept. 10 against the Washington Commanders on the road.
According to ESPN analytics, the Cardinals have less than a 50% chance to win in each and every one of their 17 regular season games this season.
They are only given more than a 40% chance to win in three games this season: at home against the Atlanta Falcons, on the road against the Houston Texans and at home against the Los Angeles Rams.
Here's Arizona's game-by-game win percentage chance for each game on the Cardinals' 2023 NFL schedule, as well as the winning percentage chance for each of its opponents in those games:
Sept. 10 - Cardinals at Commanders
Commanders 64.1%
Cardinals 35.6%
Sept. 17 - Cardinals vs. Giants
Giants 62.5%
Cardinals 37.2%
Sept. 24 - Cardinals vs. Cowboys
Cowboys 70.7%
Cardinals 29.1%
Oct. 1 - Cardinals at 49ers
49ers 77.1%
Cardinals 22.8%
Oct. 8 - Cardinals vs. Bengals
Bengals 73.6%
Cardinals 26.2%
Oct. 15 - Cardinals at Rams
Rams 60.6%
Cardinals 39.1%
Oct. 22 - Cardinals at Seahawks
Seahawks 68.4%
Cardinals 31.3%
Oct. 29 - Cardinals vs. Ravens
Ravens 66.6%
Cardinals 33.1%
Nov. 5 - Cardinals at Browns
Browns 69.6%
Cardinals 30.1%
Nov. 12 - Cardinals vs. Falcons
Falcons 53.2%
Cardinals 46.4%
Nov. 19 - Cardinals at Texans
Texans 52%
Cardinals 47.6%
Nov. 26 - Cardinals vs. Rams
Rams 57.7%
Cardinals 42%
Dec. 3 - Cardinals at Steelers
Steelers 68.6%
Cardinals 31.2%
Dec. 17 - Cardinals vs. 49ers
49ers 69%
Cardinals 30.8%
Dec. 24 - Cardinals at Bears
Bears 63%
Cardinals 36.7%
Dec. 31 - Cardinals at Eagles
Eagles 80.3%
Cardinals 19.5%
Jan. 7 - Cardinals vs. Seahawks
Seahawks 63.3%
Cardinals 36.4%
