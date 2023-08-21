Arizona Cardinals game-by-game win percentage chances in 2023 NFL season

Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
·2 min read

How will the Arizona Cardinals fare in Jonathan Gannon's first season as the coach of the NFL team?

Everyone seems to have a different opinion on the answer.

One site offered a look at how Arizona's season could play out with its matchup predictor for every Cardinals game in 2023.

The site, ESPN, took a look at each game and gave the Cardinals a percentage chance for each game on their 2023 schedule, which opens on Sept. 10 against the Washington Commanders on the road.

According to ESPN analytics, the Cardinals have less than a 50% chance to win in each and every one of their 17 regular season games this season.

They are only given more than a 40% chance to win in three games this season: at home against the Atlanta Falcons, on the road against the Houston Texans and at home against the Los Angeles Rams.

Here's Arizona's game-by-game win percentage chance for each game on the Cardinals' 2023 NFL schedule, as well as the winning percentage chance for each of its opponents in those games:

Sept. 10 - Cardinals at Commanders

  • Commanders 64.1%

  • Cardinals 35.6%

Sept. 17 - Cardinals vs. Giants

  • Giants 62.5%

  • Cardinals 37.2%

Sept. 24 - Cardinals vs. Cowboys

  • Cowboys 70.7%

  • Cardinals 29.1%

Oct. 1 - Cardinals at 49ers

  • 49ers 77.1%

  • Cardinals 22.8%

Oct. 8 - Cardinals vs. Bengals

  • Bengals 73.6%

  • Cardinals 26.2%

Oct. 15 - Cardinals at Rams

  • Rams 60.6%

  • Cardinals 39.1%

Oct. 22 - Cardinals at Seahawks

  • Seahawks 68.4%

  • Cardinals 31.3%

Oct. 29 - Cardinals vs. Ravens

  • Ravens 66.6%

  • Cardinals 33.1%

How will the Arizona Cardinals fare in their first season under coach Jonathan Gannon?
Nov. 5 - Cardinals at Browns

  • Browns 69.6%

  • Cardinals 30.1%

Nov. 12 - Cardinals vs. Falcons

  • Falcons 53.2%

  • Cardinals 46.4%

Nov. 19 - Cardinals at Texans

  • Texans 52%

  • Cardinals 47.6%

Nov. 26 - Cardinals vs. Rams

  • Rams 57.7%

  • Cardinals 42%

Dec. 3 - Cardinals at Steelers

  • Steelers 68.6%

  • Cardinals 31.2%

Dec. 17 - Cardinals vs. 49ers

  • 49ers 69%

  • Cardinals 30.8%

Dec. 24 - Cardinals at Bears

  • Bears 63%

  • Cardinals 36.7%

Dec. 31 - Cardinals at Eagles

  • Eagles 80.3%

  • Cardinals 19.5%

Jan. 7 - Cardinals vs. Seahawks

  • Seahawks 63.3%

  • Cardinals 36.4%

