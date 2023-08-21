Arizona Cardinals game-by-game win percentage chances in 2023 NFL season

How will the Arizona Cardinals fare in Jonathan Gannon's first season as the coach of the NFL team?

Everyone seems to have a different opinion on the answer.

One site offered a look at how Arizona's season could play out with its matchup predictor for every Cardinals game in 2023.

The site, ESPN, took a look at each game and gave the Cardinals a percentage chance for each game on their 2023 schedule, which opens on Sept. 10 against the Washington Commanders on the road.

According to ESPN analytics, the Cardinals have less than a 50% chance to win in each and every one of their 17 regular season games this season.

They are only given more than a 40% chance to win in three games this season: at home against the Atlanta Falcons, on the road against the Houston Texans and at home against the Los Angeles Rams.

Here's Arizona's game-by-game win percentage chance for each game on the Cardinals' 2023 NFL schedule, as well as the winning percentage chance for each of its opponents in those games:

Sept. 10 - Cardinals at Commanders

Commanders 64.1%

Cardinals 35.6%

Sept. 17 - Cardinals vs. Giants

Giants 62.5%

Cardinals 37.2%

Sept. 24 - Cardinals vs. Cowboys

Cowboys 70.7%

Cardinals 29.1%

Oct. 1 - Cardinals at 49ers

49ers 77.1%

Cardinals 22.8%

Oct. 8 - Cardinals vs. Bengals

Bengals 73.6%

Cardinals 26.2%

Oct. 15 - Cardinals at Rams

Rams 60.6%

Cardinals 39.1%

Oct. 22 - Cardinals at Seahawks

Seahawks 68.4%

Cardinals 31.3%

Oct. 29 - Cardinals vs. Ravens

Ravens 66.6%

Cardinals 33.1%

How will the Arizona Cardinals fare in their first season under coach Jonathan Gannon?

Nov. 5 - Cardinals at Browns

Browns 69.6%

Cardinals 30.1%

Nov. 12 - Cardinals vs. Falcons

Falcons 53.2%

Cardinals 46.4%

Nov. 19 - Cardinals at Texans

Texans 52%

Cardinals 47.6%

Nov. 26 - Cardinals vs. Rams

Rams 57.7%

Cardinals 42%

Dec. 3 - Cardinals at Steelers

Steelers 68.6%

Cardinals 31.2%

Dec. 17 - Cardinals vs. 49ers

49ers 69%

Cardinals 30.8%

Dec. 24 - Cardinals at Bears

Bears 63%

Cardinals 36.7%

Dec. 31 - Cardinals at Eagles

Eagles 80.3%

Cardinals 19.5%

Jan. 7 - Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Seahawks 63.3%

Cardinals 36.4%

