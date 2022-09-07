Arizona Cardinals Work Out Former Nebraska DB Dicaprio Bootle

On September 6, the Arizona Cardinals worked out former Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Dicaprio Bootle per the NFL transaction wire. The Cardinals also worked out two other defensive backs: Troy Pride and Corey Ballentine.

Bootle played four seasons for the Cornhuskers (2017-2020). In his college career, he recorded 110 total tackles, 26 passes defended, and one interception.

Bootle was named Nebraska’s Defensive Back of the Year in 2018 and 2019. He was a team captain in 2020.

He was not selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Kansas City Chiefs signed him as an undrafted free agent. In 2021, he appeared in three games recording eight combined tackles.

The Chiefs waived Bootle on August 30, 2022.

