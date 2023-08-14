Arizona Cardinals' field slammed again as 'atrocious', 'deplorable', 'embarrassing'

New season, same complaints.

The Arizona Cardinals' field at State Farm Stadium was slammed on social media Friday for the team's NFL preseason game against the Denver Broncos, with one writer even calling it "atrocious."

That writer wasn't alone in his criticism of the playing surface at the NFL stadium, with others criticizing the team and the NFL for its condition and some questioning how the league could allow teams to play on it.

The Cardinals used the same natural grass surface at the stadium for training camp, resulting in some wear and tear to the playing surface.

When asked if he had any concerns about the field's condition last week, Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said: "No, field is in good shape."

More: No, Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray wasn't wearing a sports bra before Denver Broncos game

“No, field is in good shape.”



Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has no concerns about the field at State Farm Stadium.@PHNX_Cardinals | #BirdGang pic.twitter.com/WZEVvSKu65 — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) August 9, 2023

State Farm Stadium field slammed

Others did not agree with Gannon's assessment, particularly those in the Denver media, who slammed the Cardinals' stadium field conditions:

All Sean Payton has to do is run all his plays outside the hashes and the Broncos should be fine for their preseason opener tomorrow night at State Farm Stadium. #9sports pic.twitter.com/97LvLRrHsV — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 10, 2023

It's (past) time for the Cardinals to stop holding training camp at State Farm Stadium. The field always gets torn up. Players far too often get injured.

Spend the money, Michael. https://t.co/VhUgJaznMD — Chuck Harris (@chuckh3) August 9, 2023

The Cardinals field crew turns their practice field into a playing field. The center of it looks like it’s in mid season form 😳#BroncosCountry #9sports pic.twitter.com/GTuJKINRGr — Arielle Orsuto (@ArielleOrsuto) August 10, 2023

The #Cardinals field looks ATROCIOUS 🤢



Is it irresponsible by the NFL to allow this PRESEASON game between the Cardinals and #Broncos to take place tonight with the field in this condition?



😬😬😬



pic.twitter.com/amx00qJUze — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) August 11, 2023

This … is not good pic.twitter.com/dVOWyMj9q0 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 12, 2023

Absolutely deplorable. An embarrassment to the NFL. https://t.co/R4jtqzVP9h — Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) August 10, 2023

Arizona Cardinals field looks awful again. What are they doing? Brutal #BroncosCountry — Brandon Stokley (@bstokley14) August 12, 2023

Arizona Cardinals think they won the Superbowl in the NFL preseason after beating the broncos by one point. They should be ashamed of the football field that was unsafe for players to play on. It's only an NFL preseason game for the Arizona Cardinals football team so get a life. — Michael Ronquillo (@Michael23426753) August 12, 2023

I live in Tucson Arizona and I am a big broncos fan. The Arizona Cardinals should be ashamed to let the field look disgusting and unsafe for the broncos football players to play football on https://t.co/QrjQmZEqqR — Michael Ronquillo (@Michael23426753) August 11, 2023

Arizona Cardinals Need To Fix their Field it’s not Safe or I can see a Lawsuit https://t.co/t8LGAnVjTZ — Darius Wilkins (@BestKidWilkins) August 9, 2023

For Arizona Cardinals fans of new complaining about the field; The field is and always has been this run down after a few training camps the Cardinals have hosted. The field always starts off pretty and has a little wear and tear as camp goes on. Common in the NFL. https://t.co/XBjVk6FjcZ — mervin (@MervinBustanut) August 9, 2023

This Arizona Cardinals field looks like I've been golfing on it for a half hour. — Matthew Giraldi👺 ::) (@MGiraldi) August 12, 2023

Head coach Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos walks on the field before the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 11, 2023

More: Takeaways from the Arizona Cardinals' preseason win over the Denver Broncos

Previous State Farm Stadium turf concerns

It isn't the first time people have complained about the playing surface in the stadium.

The turf at the field came into question during Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles last season, in the most recent NFL game to be played in the stadium before last week's NFL preseason game between the Cardinals and Broncos.

Interestingly, the Chiefs also played at State Farm Stadium in Week 1 of last season and Chiefs coach Andy Reid called the surface played a "part" in injuries to a couple of his players in that game.

Guess who the Cardinals are scheduled to play at State Farm Stadium on Saturday?

Reid's Chiefs.

More: Super Bowl 57 turf called into question during Chiefs vs. Eagles game

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Cardinals' field, turf, NFL playing surface slammed again