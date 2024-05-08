Arizona Cardinals, fans deserve NFL primetime game in 2024 NFL schedule

The Arizona Cardinals did not play any primetime games in the 2023 season, being relegated to playing in the Sunday early window and late window of games every week.

Could that change in 2024?

Might Arizona play on Thursday Night Football or Sunday Night Football in the upcoming season or in a different non-traditional Sunday slot?

Fans of Arizona's NFL team are eagerly awaiting the release of the 2024 NFL regular season schedule (or an early leak) to find out.

After all, it would provide a welcome change from the Cardinals schedule last year and give a wider audience a chance to see Kyler Murray, Marvin Harrison Jr., Trey McBride and company and the rest of a team that is potentially on the rise.

Arizona Cardinals among NFL teams that deserve more primetime games in 2024 NFL schedule

Interestingly, SB Nation recently published a story about three NFL teams who deserve more primetime games on the 2024 NFL schedule and the Cardinals were included among the three.

Joseph Acosta wrote: "Fighting for some shine in a loaded NFC West, the Cardinals spent the first quarter of 2023 looking like one of the worst teams of the NFL. However, after QB Kyler Murray returned, the Cardinals began to look like one of the more intriguing teams for the future. Again, it’s the offense that takes most of the shine here. Murray, TE Trey McBride, and rookie WR Marvin Harrison Jr. give fans something to look for when the Cardinals play. Murray plays really exciting football, and if Harrison Jr. can be the outside receiver we all think he can be, then the Cardinals should be extremely exciting. Defensively, the team is still slowly coming along, but safety Budda Baker is still a very fun player to watch. With Murray running around throwing passes to Harrison Jr., this will be one of the most fun teams to watch this year."

We won't argue with that.

Would the Arizona Cardinals vs. Buffalo Bills game be a great game for primetime in the 2024 NFL schedule?

Who could the Arizona Cardinals play in prime time in 2024?

The Cardinals have some intriguing opponents on the 2024 schedule, with the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets, Detroit Lions and New England Patriots among the teams they will face at home and the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings among Arizona's opponents on the road.

Cardinals at Bills or Dolphins on Sunday Night Football? Bears or Lions vs. Cardinals on Thursday Night Football?

Is it really too much for Arizona fans to ask to have a primetime game on the 2024 NFL schedule this season?

