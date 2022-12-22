Arizona Cardinals 'Fan of the Year.'

The NFL and Google agreed to a multiyear deal that gives YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels rights to Sunday Ticket.
The Phillies' bullpen still looks one reliable setup man short as most free-agent options have come off the board. Who's left? By Corey Seidman
In the first comment by a team official since the Carlos Correa deal fell through, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi acknowledges there was a disagreement over the star shortstop's physical.
On Mets Hot Stove, Jim Duquette gives some insight into what exactly the medical issue was that nullified the original Carlos Correa to the Giants deal and pivoted him to the Mets.
With Andrew Benintendi not returning to the Bronx, here is what the Yankees can do to fill that void in left field.
The Mets have traded catcher James McCann to the Baltimore Orioles.
After Carlos Correa's contract with the Giants fell apart, the superstar shortstop was waiting in his San Francisco hotel room when his agent gave him the news of the reported agreement with the Mets.
The NFL announced the complete rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, a week-long celebration of player skills featuring a new format spotlighting flag football. Six teams are sending at least five players to Las Vegas for the Feb. 5 event, with the Eagles leading the way with eight players. Receiver A.J. Brown, guard Landon [more]
Cohen's money is frustrating some higher-ups at other MLB clubs.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 16 matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets.
Kliff Kingsbury will coach against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday, but before he became the Cardinals’ head coach, Kingsbury was Brady’s teammate for a year in New England. And Kingsbury said that was an eye-opening experience. Kingsbury acknowledged that as a player himself, he didn’t have the total commitment to being the best [more]
Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo's Charles McDonald & Jori Epstein to discuss Jalen Hurts' injury, an intriguing Jaguars-Jets matchup, a dicey Patriots season, the case against Brock Purdy and more.
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Wednesday, in case you missed it...
Nico Hoerner has a right to think he earned a longer term job at shortstop for the Cubs but embraces a move to second for what it means to have Dansby Swanson on the team.
Bill Belichick was asked about Mac Jones being the Patriots' starting quarterback the rest of the season, and he was
College football recruiting biggest day is in December when most of the top players sign in the early period. A look at the winners and losers.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 16 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers.
Mac Jones has worn his emotions on his sleeve lately. Patriots great Vince Wilfork believes it's time for the second-year QB to give it a rest.
The Red Sox were built to win multiple titles with their 2018 World Series roster, and yet a couple years later, the franchise has been gutted without getting much in return. Our John Tomase details how poor decisions and transactions have gotten us to this point.
Late last week, Kalyn Kahler of TheAthletic.com published a report that delves deeply into the dynamics surrounding Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his new-look receiving corps. Aaron didn’t like it. “It is by far the dumbest nothing-burger article that I’ve read in the entire season,” Rodgers said Tuesday during his weekly appearance with Pat McAfee [more]