Arizona Cardinals' effective pass rush shined in preseason win over Broncos

Say what you want about the Arizona Cardinals’ preseason opener, which turned out to be a thrilling 18-17 come from behind victory over the visiting Denver Broncos, but if there was a singular part of the game that bares some attention it was Arizona’s pass rush and its ability to consistently disrupt things in the backfield.

Broncos starting quarterback Russell Wilson played the first quarter and a half and although he was only sacked once – on a 7-yard stop by Dennis Gardeck – he was harassed, chased and rushed on almost every single passing situation.

And it was by everyone, including a bunch of happy-go-lucky mostly no-names along the defensive line. The pressured continued when Jarett Stidham replaced Wilson, whose last play was a 21-yard touchdown to Jerry Jeudy on fourth and four.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) reacts after sacking Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during a preseason game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 11, 2023

The defensive line is supposed to be one of the Cardinals’ weakest links this season, but whether it was L.J. Collier’s batted down pass of a Wilson throw, Gardeck’s charge through the B gap, a 3-yard sack of Stidham by outside linebacker Cameron Thomas, or any of the oh-so-close bull rushes by a host of others, coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis may have something cooking with the front seven after all.

Defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter was a handful to block, as were nose tackles Leki Fotu and Kevin Strong and lineman Carlos Watkins got his hands up to block a 52-yard field goal attempt by Brett Maher

It might have only been a preseason game, but the Cardinals’ lack of name recognition up front doesn’t mean some of these guys aren’t going to be bringing it and playing with some fire and passion. There were a few other things that went well and some that didn’t elsewhere, but Arizona’s pass rush is something to keep watching during the rest of the preseason.

Rewind: Arizona Cardinals claim last-second victory over Denver Broncos

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: No-name defensive line stands out in Cardinals win over Broncos