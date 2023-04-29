Arizona Cardinals draft picks: Grades for selections in 2023 NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals have a top-3 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and no need for a quarterback.

Arizona has a chance to revamp the roster after a disappointing 2022. New coach Jonathan Gannon is defense-minded, but the Cardinals are a reported trade-down candidate.

But if the Cardinals like Alabama's Will Anderson or Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson, there may be no need to trade back.

Here's the Cardinals' picks, selections and grades for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Arizona Cardinals 2023 NFL Draft picks

1st Round, No. 6 overall (from Detroit) | Paris Johnson, OT, Ohio State

Instant grade: A-plus

Analysis: Watch his footwork sometime. He's among the best tackles with his feet in recent memory. If he adds some strength, he'll be one of the best offensive tackles in the league very soon. I attribute his spotty issues with power rushes to the need for added lower-body strength. He'll be able to hold his own against the top edge rushers from Day 1.

TRADE: Houston acquires the No. 3 and No. 105 picks from Arizona in exchange for the No. 12 overall pick, No. 33 overall and the Texans' 2024 first and third round picks.

TRADE PT. 2: The Cardinals traded up to No. 6 overall, sending the No. 12 and No. 34 picks to Detroit.

2nd Round, No. 41 overall | BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU

Instant grade: A

Analysis: There were quite a few edge players that were picked in the first round that were below Ojulari, to me. He is an explosive player who is just learning how to be an edge rusher. The potential for Ojulari is very high. Love this pick. Arizona is having a good draft.

3rd Round, No. 72 overall (from Arizona) | Garrett Williams, DB, Syracuse

Instant grade: A

Analysis: Williams is not as tall as some of the other CBs taken Friday, but he could end up being the best cover corner of them all. Really like his coverage skills in staying with receivers.

3rd Round, No. 94 overall (from Philadelphia) | Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford

Instant grade: C-plus

Analysis: Wilson has to improve his route running (and his running ability, with or without the ball) to succeed in the NFL. Arizona needed a receiver, but Wilson is a developmental one.

4th Round, No. 122 overall (from Miami via Kansas City and Detroit) | Jon Gaines, OL, UCLA

Instant grade: C-plus

5th Round, No. 168 overall (compensatory) |

6th Round, No. 180 overall |

6th Round, No. 213 overall (compensatory) |

