Arizona Cardinals draft picks 2021: Round-by-round selections

Here is a 2021 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Arizona Cardinals:

Round 1 (No. 16 overall) - Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa : He's massive at 6-5 and 259 pounds, but don't mistake him for an edge rusher. Collins, valedictorian of his high school class, is a heady off-ball linebacker who will team at the second level with last year's first-rounder, versatile Isaiah Simmons. Draft tracker

Round 2 (49)

Round 5 (160)

Round 6 (223, from Vikings; compensatory selection)

Round 7 (243)

Round 7 (247, from Bears through Raiders)

Arizona Cardinals' last five top draft picks:

2020 (No. 8 overall): Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

2019 (No. 1 overall): Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2018 (No. 10 overall): Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

2017 (No. 13 overall): Haason Reddick, LB, Temple

2016 (No. 29 overall): Robert Nkemdiche, DT, Ole Miss

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Arizona Cardinals picks in 2021 NFL draft: Round-by-round selections