Arizona Cardinals depth chart includes surprises for NFL preseason game vs. Denver Broncos

The Arizona Cardinals have released their first depth chart of the 2023-24 season ahead of Friday's NFL preseason game against the Denver Broncos.

A lot of eyes are bound to be on the quarterback position with Kyler Murray out for Arizona, and the team currently lists veteran Colt McCoy behind Murray, with rookie Clayton Tune behind McCoy and ahead of David Blough and Jeff Driskel.

Cornerback could be another area to watch, as the depth chart lists Antonio Hamilton Sr. as a starter, but he has been working with the second team defense mainly in practices, while Christian Matthew has been with the first team.

The offensive line starters are the same combination we've seen extensively in camp practices, but a lot could change at the position through the preseason.

It's worth keeping an eye on the tight end position with Zach Ertz on the PUP list and Trey McBride limited in recent practices. Noah Togiai has received most of the snaps with the first team offense lately at that position.

With Andy Lee gone, Nolan Cooney and Matt Haack are competing for the Cardinals' punting and holding job.

The Cardinals released their first depth chart of the preseason. At TE, Togiai has had most reps with No. 1s. No big surprises anywhere else based on what's been observed in practices. RB Ingram just returned to practice today after sitting out a few days. pic.twitter.com/8QBY4r8cHV — José M. Romero (@RomeroJoseM) August 8, 2023

Arizona Cardinals depth chart, roster: NFL preseason game vs. Denver Broncos

Offense

Defense

The Arizona Cardinals have some questions about their secondary entering their first NFL preseason game of 2023.

Specialists

K | 5 Matt Prater

P | 16 Nolan Cooney or 26 Matt Haack

LS | 46 Aaron Brewer

H | 16 Nolan Cooney or 26 Matt Haack

KR | 83 Greg Dortch | 39 Kaden Davis

PR | 83 Greg Dortch | 10 Davion Davis

Jose M. Romero contributed to this story.

