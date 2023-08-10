Arizona Cardinals-Denver Broncos: Players have something to prove in preseason

Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals

Time/site: 7 p.m., State Farm Stadium

TV: NBC/Ch.12, NFL Network. Radio: 98.7 FM

Series history: This week's opener will mark the 29th all-time preseason matchup between the Cardinals and Broncos. It will be the 15th preseason meeting between the teams in the last 20 years.

What to look for

Several position spots are up for grabs with the Cardinals, chief among them at the No.2 cornerback, backup quarterback, backup running back, punt and kickoff returner and punter.

Keep your eyes on young cornerbacks Christian Matthew and Kei’Trel Clark, who are battling with veteran Antonio Hamilton for the starting spot opposite Marco Wilson. Matthew and Clark have been getting numerous reps with the first-team defense.

Veteran quarterback Colt McCoy will likely play a limited number of snaps, but expect to see a lot of rookie Clayton Tune, Arizona’s fifth-round pick out of the University of Houston. He’s been getting most of his work in camp with the second-team offense along with some first-team reps here and there.

The punting job is between veteran Matt Haack and Nolan Cooney, with Haack seen as having the edge thus far.

Coach Jonathan Gannon said he’s looking to see a smooth situation regarding game-day operations, from how and when certain coaches are talking to him through the headset or in person on the sidelines, and making sure plays get cleanly and efficiently relayed to the players.

Penalties during 11-on-11 portions of training camp have been an issue at times for the Cardinals and Gannon has stressed the importance of cleaning that up in time for the preseason opener.

Gannon wouldn’t reveal how much his starters will play against the Denver, if at all. Broncos coach Sean Payton, who was a finalist for the coaching job in Arizona, has said his starters, including quarterback Russell Wilson, will start.

About the field

Though the grass field at State Farm Stadium has some dirty brown patches following 12 days of training camp practices, Gannon shrugged off a reporter’s question Wednesday about the playing surface looking “chopped up.”

The field was the subject of controversy during last season’s Super Bowl when players from the Chiefs and Eagles were constantly slipping and sliding around. It came up during Payton’s news conference with reporters on Wednesday.

“We’ll go out, as best we can ahead of the game and get an idea of which shoes (to wear),” he told reporters. “They had trouble with the Super Bowl there. I don’t know if it’s the same field. I know they practice there all during training camp.”

Payton said the stadium’s surface in Glendale has always been a “fast, firm field,” but said the Broncos will adjust if necessary.

“We’ll pay attention to it when we get there,” he said. “If we have to change what we’re wearing, that’s part of the deal.”

They said it

"Yeah, every time you strap it up and go between the white lines you want to win the game. So, that’s always the No.1 goal.” – Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon on the importance of winning games in the preseason, even when younger players and not the foundational players are getting most of the snaps.

“Yeah, I’m excited. I’m excited to see every player and Isaiah, for sure. He’s doing a great job right now, he’s improving and it’s time to strap it up and go against somebody else. I’m excited.” — Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis on Isaiah Simmons, who has changed positions to deep safety.

