Arizona Cardinals defense limits Dallas Cowboys to six second-half points in Week 3 win

In last Sunday's postgame locker room, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White was frustrated. The Cardinals fell 31-28 to the New York Giants in a game in which they led by three touchdowns in the third quarter.

White said the Cardinals defense "relaxed a little bit" and that it had to "keep our foot on the gas." He took responsibility for the unit's lack of effort as a captain and vowed to not let it happen again.

Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, White made sure it did not. He had eight solo tackles, 14 total tackles and the interception with 3 minutes to play that sealed the Cardinals' 28-16 win, the team's first of the season that ended a six-game home losing streak that went back to last season.

Arizona Cardinals' offense 'finishes' Cowboys with two big plays in fourth quarter of win

On third-and-goal from the Arizona 6, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw over the middle into the end zone. A touchdown would have given the Cowboys a chance down one score with still some time left on the clock. But White was there, securing the interception.

Sep 24, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) holds on the ball after intercepting a Dallas Cowboys pass in the end zone in the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

"We just told each other, you know, bend but don't break and try to get a turnover. We didn't have one all game we get a turnover right there, we could seal the deal," White said. "Last week against the Giants we were giving up touchdowns in the red zone, and this week the big emphasis was you know, let's be great in the red zone, limit them to three whether we're playing on a short field or not."

The Cardinals gave up just two field goals in the second half, one in each quarter. Last week, they gave up 17 points in the fourth quarter alone against the Giants, and 10 points to the Washington Commanders in the fourth quarter in Week 1.

"How we lost the game Week 2, you can't do that. And our guys understood, hey, we have to play cleaner. And even if they go down the field they can't go down the field fast," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said. "So that was a point of emphasis for our guys and they competed and made plays."

"Fixing the things we needed to fix, and going out there we had way better communication this week," cornerback Marco Wilson said.

Sep 24, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, United States; Arizona Cardinals corner back Marco Wilson (20) defends a pass against the Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup (13) at State Farm Stadium.

The second half defense also included a huge stop on fourth down from the Cardinals' 4-yard line with 2:57 left in the third quarter and the Cardinals ahead 21-13. And in the second half, Arizona lost three defensive starters to injuries, linebackers Zaven Collins and Krys Barnes and safety Jalen Thompson.

It wasn't clear how serious those injuries are, though Gannon only made slight mention of them. Other players had to step in to fill the void in the second half, including Ezekiel Turner, normally a special teams contributor.

"Zeke, he's a guy that could be a starter in this league you know, he's been in that special teams frame," White said. "But to see him out there and making play and smiling, it definitely felt good."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Redemption for Arizona Cardinals' defense in win over Dallas Cowboys