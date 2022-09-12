Arizona Cardinals criticized on social media for poor showing against Kansas Chiefs

It's Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season and fans had plenty to say on social media as the games played out.

The Arizona Cardinals were a popular target of criticism following their 44-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here are some reactions to the Cardinals performance against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

Most fans get really excited for opening day but not us Arizona Cardinals fans, we worry — non-ficshawn🌵 (@ShawnInArizona) September 11, 2022

Kyler Murray is proving today why the Cardinals put that film study crap in his contract. — Farzin Vousoughian (@Farzin21) September 11, 2022

I'm convinced Kliff Kingsbury just doesn't gameplan for any game. Just draws up plays in the dirt. #Cardinals — DTRKE (@jasontgist) September 11, 2022

More: Arizona Cardinals induct late owner Bill Bidwill into Ring of Honor at Week 1 game

Moore: It was all bad for the Cardinals against KC, except for Tilman memory

Rams got brakes beat off them.



Cardinals and Packers getting crushed.



49ers lost to Bears



Eagles allowed Lions comeback and nearly lost.



NFC is already looking very questionable — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) September 11, 2022

James Conner played every single snap in the first half



Zach Ertz only played 46% of them for the #Cardinals and does not have a target. Meanwhile, some dude named Greg Dortch has a team-high 7 targets — Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) September 11, 2022

Kyler Murray backpedals, pirouettes & falls, failing to see the open receiver waving his arms downfield.



Moments later, Patrick Mahomes throws his fourth TD of the game.#Chiefs 30, #Cardinals 7, early 3Q.



*End scene* — Jason Wolf🌵 (@JasonWolf) September 11, 2022

@AZCardinals this the man we paying 40 Million dollars a year ?? pic.twitter.com/BxxkfQHSPw — ClapinPawgs (@BelowAvgOsrs) September 11, 2022

Joe Haden, A.J. Bouye, Chris Harris, and Xavier Rhodes are all still free agents btw @AZCardinals — Reese Furlow (@ReeseFurlow) September 11, 2022

Chiefs outgaining the Cardinals 470-210.

Mahomes has 150 more yards passing than Arizona's total offense. — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) September 11, 2022

I am more excited about the Diamondbacks future than I am the Arizona Cardinals — wall (@azbabybax) September 11, 2022

I mean this with the utmost respect, but the Arizona Cardinals freaking stink — Sir Yacht🛥 (@SirYacht_) September 11, 2022

